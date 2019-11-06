Recreationally or professionally, soccer remains the global game, with more than half of the world’s population considering themselves as a football fan. The game has created not best players but legends who not only inspire on the field but also in real life. The greatest soccer players have delivered inspirational soccer quotes that continue to encourage and motivate youngsters to take up the game. A heartfelt quote by a legend is enough to change the course of many potential future star players.

Here we have the famous soccer quotes that are not only going to inspire you to get better on the pitch but also improve yourself.

“Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.” – Pele.

We all have our favourites in the game and the debate about who’s the greatest soccer player of all times remain active, there’s no doubt that Brazilian football legend Pele is always included in such debates. Who else can claim to have scored 650 goals in 694 league matches making him one of the most successful domestic players. In his career, he has played 1363 games and scored 1281 goals that remain unofficial Guinness World Record.

“It took me 17 years and 114 days to become an overnight success.”-Lionel Messi.

This might be my one of the favourite famous soccer quotes of all time. Arguably one of the best football players currently, Messi always extends his physical boundaries never being satisfied with his performance. His love for the game is evident from the fact he’s never good enough for himself even after winning club-record 34 trophies for Barcelona that include record five Ballon d’Or awards.

“The secret is to believe in your dreams; in your potential that you can be like your star, keep searching, keep believing and don’t lose faith in yourself.” – Neymar

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior is one of the few players who became prominent soccer players at a young age. Helping his time win Campeonato Paulista championships twice at the age of 17, Neymar is one of the best soccer players around. In this famous football quote, he makes the importance of faith and belief evident to succeed in life. Don’t just dream, but also believe in your potential to realize those dreams.

“It is better to win ten times 1-0 than to win once 10-0.” – Vahid “Vaha” Halilhodžic’

Consistency is key to success in all walks of life. The above quote from one of the most successful Yugoslav football players of all time, Vahid “Vaha” Halilhodžic’, truly captures the importance of remaining consistent in your efforts not only in soccer but in everything you do in life. Teams that have 10 wins even with a 1-0 score are the ones that consistently find ways to improve their performance and evolve to beat the opponents.

“I learned all about life with a ball at my feet”-Ronaldinho

Ronaldo de Assis Moreira remains of the most important players of the team who also served as the ambassador for Barcelona. This beautifully inspiring soccer quote by Ronaldinho tells us about the discipline and important lessons the game teaches that can be used outside the game to succeed in life.

“I don’t believe skill was, or ever will be, the result of coaches. It is a result of a love affair between the child and the ball.” – Roy Maurice Keane

Everything the former Ireland national football team and Manchester United captain knows about the game is quoted above. Roy Maurice Keane is a firm believer none of the best of the best coaches in the world can improve your game as much as the love for the game itself. Without love for football, there’s no getting better and we can’t agree more.

“A champion is someone who does not settle for that day’s practice, that day’s competition, that day’s performance. They are always striving to be better. They don’t live in the past.” – Briana Scurry

Scurry is a legend in the women’s football arena not only because of her play but for beating the odds. She is the first woman goalkeeper and the first black woman to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame. She has helped the US Women’s National team in many victories and continues to inspire millions of young women athletes across the world.

“I don’t have time for hobbies. At the end of the day, I treat my job as a hobby. It’s something I love doing.”-David Beckham

Beckham is easily the name that inspired millions of English youngsters to develop their love for football. Starting his professional career just at the age of 17, Beckham playing for Manchester United won the Premier League six times, the FA Cup twice and the 1999 UEFA Champions League. This famous football quote gives us a peek into the secret of David Beckham’s success on the field.

“I always want more. Whether it’s a goal, or winning a game, I’m never satisfied.” – Lionel Messi

Another famous soccer quote by Messi that will keep you inspired and hungry for improving at everything you do in life.

“Your love makes me strong, your hate makes me unstoppable.”-Cristiano Ronaldo

5 FIFA Ballon D’or/Best FIFA Men’s Player awards, 4 European Golden Shoes and 29 trophies in his career is what makes Ronaldo a name fans worship. One of the most prolific goalscorers that the game has ever seen, Ronaldo’s 127 UEFA Champions League goals record still stand unbeaten. When you are praised for your efforts remember this famous soccer quote by Ronaldo and when you are hated for what you are doing recite this talisman.