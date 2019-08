Thursday’s schedule includes three additional matches staggered every two hours then. Here is the complete slate, including closing scores and results.The 2019 Little League World Series gets underway on Thursday, Aug. 15 and concludes with the championship match between the USA winner and global winner on Sunday, Aug. 25. It is possible to watch the complete LLWS program here.



The 73rd Little League World Series starts on Thursday at Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The 16-team area, which is made up of eight U.S. and eight global teams, will confront at an altered double-elimination championship culminating with the Little League World Series championship game on Aug. 25.

The Little League World Series starts Thursday from South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, together with 10-to-12-year-old All-Stars hailing from All Around the USA (and the planet ) vying for a Opportunity to be crowned winners.



With matches extending until Aug. 25 within this double-elimination championship, here is a peek at the eight strengthening teams around the U.S. bracket in addition to the eight to the global bracket.

Hawaii conquered South Korea a year ago to win the Little League World Series. Games will broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, starting with four opening-round matchups on Thursday and Friday.

United States Teams

Great Lakes: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Mid-Atlantic: Elizabeth, New Jersey

Midwest: Coon Rapids, Minnesota

New England: Barrington, Rhode Island

Northwest: Salem, Oregon

Southeast: South Riding, Virginia

Southwest: River Ridge, Louisiana

West: Wailuku, Hawaii

International Teams

Asia-Pacific: South Chungcheong, South Korea

Australia: Sydney, New South Wales

Canada: Coquitlam, British Columbia

Caribbean: Willemstad, Curacao

Europe-Africa: Bologna, Italy

Latin America: Maracaibo, Venezuela

Mexico: Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon

Sportsnet

Starting with the first and official option will bring the Sportsnet into the limelight. Indeed, using the Sportsnet, all you require is a good speed net connection with a compatible device.

Also, with Sportsnet, you can avail a compatible device and start watching the Raptors parade, without paying for anything.

Still, the Sportsnet official streaming channel works in only selected regions. Therefore, if you belong to a geo-restricted region, you can simply opt for a VPN, connect with the same and start watching the event, right away.

Global News

Yet another streaming platform and the Global News will come into the picture. Indeed, in most part of the regions, Global news is accessible with which, you can simply connect a compatible device and start streaming Little League World Series 2019 live.

Also, with Global News, you don’t really need to have a good speed net connection. All you require is the Global news app, or visit their website and everything will be pretty good.

Sling TV

In any case, if you are looking for one of the best and paid streaming option, Sling TV is an effective choice for you.

Since years, the company is boasting affordability whereas the basic plan starts from $25 per month. In the starter plan, you will get around 30 channels whereas each channel offers high definition quality.

Even more, in terms of the device support section, Sling TV offers support to every device aside Roku. Therefore, if you are using the Roku device, you might have to choose other streaming platforms.

Lastly, if you still don’t want to pay upfront, you can still select the Sling TV’s 7-Days free trial period. With this, you can test their service and then opt for the premium plans.

Fubo TV

If you are willing to choose a sports streaming platform, nothing can be better than Fubo TV. Using Fubo TV, you can simply avail the $54.99 plans with which you can start watching Little League World Series 2019 live right away.

Also, in terms of the device support section, Fubo TV offers support to every single device. Be it the Roku or Amazon FireStick, Fubo TV is the most perfect option.

Finally, for people who don’t will to pay upfront, they can avail the 7-Days free trial period. After which, if you like the services, you can avail the paid plans.

Little League World Series 2019 Reddit

Bringing to you the best and free way to watch Little League World Series 2019 live, Reddit is the perfect option.

Using Reddit, you can simply opt for its account, make one and especially have a good speed net connection.

Here you will need to invest some good amount of time for getting the reliable streaming links. Therefore, test each and every link and see which works the best for your region.

Or else, you can simply make friends that are interested in the Parade streaming. Any case, you will require a bit of research to find the best links, at any point in time.

