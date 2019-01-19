The very moment we hear the name Switzerland, we imagine the quintessential Alpine country, dotted by the peaks of the Alps mountain range. Well, not just that as Switzerland is also home to some of the largest glacier systems, iconic peaks that reach the sky and sky-high prices for the average skiing enthusiast!

The ski resorts in Switzerland preserve the charm of the natural trail and are the complete opposite of the factory skiing of the rest of Europe! That doesn’t mean the resorts aren’t up to date, on the contrary, the benefits of controlled development are there for the world to see, when experts skiers and amateurs from the world over queue in for their thrill chase. Learn how to tackle the piste powder at Ski Bro today.

Do you want to know more about accessing the thriving skiing scene in Switzerland on a budget? Are you looking for powderless traveled and backed up by top quality services and accommodation? A little bit of information goes a long way, and here we will teach you the ropes of skiing in Switzerland.

The major attractions

Most of the 4,000 meters and above peaks of Europe can be found in Switzerland and make for some of the major tourist destinations.

Fifty-seven 4000m peaks like the Matterhorn, Monte Rosa, and Eiger

Aletsch, Europe’s largest glacier with many others

Jungfraujoch (3,454m) is Europ’ highest railway station

Cable cars at the Klein Matterhorn and Schilthorn

Traveling in style to the resorts with integrated transport; from an airplane straight into a train

World famous resorts with several less known yet impressive accommodations at idyllic locations

The skiing tracks

Most of the skiing in the various locations of Switzerland involved vertical drops from top to bottom. What’s so special about them is that the starting platforms are accessed by large cable cars which make for a very different skiing experience even for pros. You won’t find a multi-seater chairlift cable car in Switzerland! It’s the ideal mix of natural beauty with modern day upgrades as you are winding down the snow-capped Matterhorn or the Eiger with the backdrop of train tracks and quaint villages.

Locations: The Heavyweights

The skiing in Switzerland is generally concentrated in their specific regions each with their own trails and resorts. The popular options include the Vaud and Valais in the south-west which is the easiest to reach. Along the Rhone valley, you will find Crans-Montana, Villars, Nendaz, Saas-Fee, Verbier and many more. To the north, you have the Bernese Oberland and the Grindelwald, Wengen, and Murren of the Jungfrau region. Be on the lookout for several lesser-known options like the Adelboden and Meiringen in Haslital.

The lesser “known-s.”

For the amateur or the local weekend skiers, there are several lesser known locations available as well. You might need to put up with the isolation, but you won’t be standing in a queue for sure, that means more time for skiing! The Andermatt, Bruson and Val d’Anniviers offer a quality track for the powder hounds and touring families. Locations like the Arosa, Flims, Laax, and Lenzehide are some of the destinations the local Swiss swear by.

There are several options to choose from, so put your thinking cap on today!