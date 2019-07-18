Buying a motorcycle is a big decision. You have to decide what you want from your biking experience, whether you prefer a bike built for comfortable long rides or a sporty bike for racing or a small scooter that is less expensive and offers better gas mileage. Once you have decided on and purchased a bike, you may think that your purchasing decisions are over. However, it is the case. Many bike owners find that they want or need additional parts. Whether you are accessorizing your bike or having it repaired, or upgrading one of its features, you will find that parts available for purchase fall into one of three different categories. It is good to be familiar with the three different categories and their advantages and disadvantages.

OEM stands for original equipment manufacturer. This means that parts that fall into this category are parts made by a company for that company. For example, OEM Yamaha motorcycle parts are made by Yamaha for Yamaha motorcycles. OEM bike parts refer only to new motorcycle parts and not used ones. The largest advantage to buying OEM motorcycle parts is that they will fit your motorcycle perfectly because they were made by the company for that same company’s bikes. However, the drawback is that this is easily the most expensive option and OEM parts are often only carried by licensed distributors, so they can be both more difficult to find and pricier.

Contrary to OEM motorcycle parts, aftermarket motorcycle parts are made by a third party. They are made with the same specifications as the OEM parts, so they will fit your motorcycle. The advantages of aftermarket parts are that they can be considerably less expensive and are carried by many retailers. This means that they are also easier to find. There are many aftermarket motorcycle parts online but remember to do some research to help you find the right motorcycle part that fits your needs.

Used motorcycle parts are the least expensive option. They are lower priced than both OEM and aftermarket parts, and can be a good option for buyers trying to get mileage for their money. While it is certainly safe to buy used motorcycle parts online as well as in the store, some use of caution is advised. For example, it is safer to buy motorcycle brakes either aftermarket or OEM than it would be to purchase used ones. So do keep in mind that if the part affects the safety of your ride, you may want to consider paying a little more for aftermarket or OEM parts. As for accessories and customizations, used motorcycle parts are an excellent idea. It is possible to find a used motorcycle seat in excellent condition which would greatly enhance your ride experience and would not pose any potential risk.

