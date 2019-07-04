Looking for a beach vacation, but can’t stand to leave your golf mindset behind? Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort has got our golfer friends covered. This incredible resort is located on the iconic Emerald Coast of Northwest Florida. It not only features elegant vacation rentals, but also access to all kinds of activities – including golf! Designed by iconic course designers like Robert Trent Jones, Jr., Rees Jones, and Tom Jackson, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort boasts not one…not two…not three…but four incredible, award-winning golf courses. This resort promotes golf on the Gulf, if you will! With holes spanning from the Gulf Coast to Choctawhatchee Bay, you are sure to get in a great game with friends while enjoying stunning views, great courses, and the warm Florida sun.

Check out these four reasons to visit Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. And by reasons, we mean golf courses!

The Links Golf Club

Designed by Tom Jackson, the Links Golf Club is the original course at the resort, which first opened in 1973. It’s got a long history of great golf! According to its website, this course is “the ultimate in risk-reward golf that provides players with breathtaking bayfront views along with a heart-pounding challenge.” To outwit the Gulf Coast winds, you will have to be on top of your golf game ensuring accuracy and proper club selection. This golf club plays from 4,897 to 6,710-yards. As the club offers four sets of tees, golfers of all skill levels will enjoy playing on this course during their stay.

Baytowne Golf Club

Baytowne Golf Club is the only course that extends from the beach to the bay, providing a striking setting for what will soon become your best game of golf! This course also offers the only elevation changes of any golf course in the area from Destin to South Walton. Playing 3,002 to 6,804 yards and featuring five sets of tees ensures that beginners to professionals can play this course and have a good time. Whether you want to challenge some friends to a friendly competition or enjoy a round of golf after a business meeting, this course is for you.

Raven Golf Club

Raven Golf Club was home to the 2006 and 2007 Boeing Championship. Masterfully designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr., this beautiful course winds through marshes, wetlands, and pine trees, making it a unique and fun place to play. Because of its setting, golfers are presented with a variety of shot options and dramatic view changes throughout the course. In 2014, Raven Golf Club was named one of the “Best Courses You Can Play” by Golfweek Magazine. This par 71 course offers four sets of tees and plays from 5,060 to 6,931 yards.

Burnt Pine Golf Club

Renowned as the “Crown Jewel of Florida Golf”, Burnt Pine Golf Club was designed by Rees Jones. Its innovative style provides a challenge of wit and skill to golfers, inviting them to approach each hole with a different approach. Views of the Choctawhatchee Bay, as well as the Gulf Coast pine forests and wetlands, provides a unique backdrop for your game. Playing from 5,153 to 7,001 yards and featuring four sets of tees makes this course an absolute golf treasure.

For a chance to play on these championship courses, be sure to book your Sandestin vacation rental with Ocean Reef Resorts. Not only will you be able to find a rental that meets your vacation needs, but also one that is within walking distance of your next golf game!