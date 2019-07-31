The MGI E500 is a single seat electric golf cart from the minds at MGI Golf. The MGI E500 is designed to be comfortable, fast and easy to use for both beginner golfers and experienced pros. The cart has plenty of features that provide both comfort and luxuries that golfers will be able to enjoy while they’re on the course. If you are looking for an electric golf cart that gets the job done with a solid performance and features that make driving on the course more fun and comfortable, this may be the right cart option for you.

Features

The MGI E500 has many notable features, including the following:

1200w electric motors provide a powerful yet quiet driving experience

36V electrical system for reliable performance

Electromagnetic breaking system with Curtis controller for ultimate precision control and safety

Auto park brake for added convenience and safety measures

Coil sprung suspension front and rear made with heavy duty material

Shock absorbers on coil sprung suspension for added comfort and safety

helical rack and pinion steering for precision control during use

Front and rear LED lights for added safety

Turn indicator and alarm for security and safety on the course

Polypropylene flat roof for protection against the sun, rain and other weather

Convertible full length split fold windscreen for protection against wind, rain and other weather

Upper bracket for storing 1 to 2 golf bags

Lower self for storing 1 bag with an adjustable strap

Security ignition key

Battery level indicator to ensure you are never on the course with a dead battery

2 cup holders

Golf ball holder

Oddment shelf

ABS plastic protection provides durability and safety to the bodywork

Pencil holder with scorecard holder

Sand seed holder

Durable rubber floor mat

Flat bench seating allows for 1.5 person seating arrangement

Three colors available: white, red and blue

Full rain cover accessory option

Specifications

It’s important to know the specifications of the MGI E500 before you commit to a purchase. The specifications of the MGI E500 electric golf cart model are as follows:

Motor: 1200 watts with 36 volts

Frame: Double coated steel and aluminum

Wheels: 13″ all terrain

Dimensions: 1840x960x1850

Battery: 80aH, 36 volt

Charging: external charging port for main batteries; takes 6 hours to get to full charge

Max Speed: 15km per hour

Braking Distance: Less than 4 meters

Maximum turning radius: Less than 6 meters

Maximum climbing grade ability: 25 degrees

Maximum loading weight: 200kg

Maximum running period on a full charge: 6 hours

Quality Assurance and Warranty

Like all of the high quality golf carts offered by MGI Golf, the MGI E500 comes with a quality assurance that the cart will live up to the exceptional high standards of MGI Golf. The MGI E500 comes with a 2 year warranty that is comprehensive, so buyers can rest easy knowing that they will be protected in case their cart does not live up to the high quality standards and expectations laid out by the team behind MGI Golf.

To Purchase in Australia Visit MGI Electric Golf Buggies Or U.S At MGI Electric Golf Caddy