The Tampa Bay Bucs haven’t won a playoff game since 2007, but all of a sudden, their white knight came riding in to resurrect the franchise.

Six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady agreed to sign with the Bucs on Tuesday, and he’ll immediately upgrade the team’s offense, making reportedly at least $30 million per season. The exact numbers on the deal haven’t been released yet, but we do know he’s headed to Tampa Bay.

And while the Bucs are coming off three straight losing seasons, they’re still a team that has been quietly rebuilding and trending in the right direction. Bringing in a quarterback who knows how to win — moreso than any quarterback in NFL history — is exactly what the team needs right now.

The Bucs may have been an inefficient offense, but that’s largely because they had one of the biggest turnover machines to ever play the game under center. Jameis Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to ever throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season, and it’s crazy, because advanced stats show that 13 would-be picks were dropped by opposing defenders. Add in his fumbles, and Winston could’ve turned the ball over 50 times — in only a 16-game span. That’s an average of three times per game, which is a ridiculous amount of extra possessions for the opposing team, and certainly could’ve cost the team a few wins.

In viewing it that way, the Bucs certainly could’ve been a playoff team. They completely rebuilt their defense under new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who turned a team that had previously given up 383.9 yards per game, into a 15th-ranked unit that averaged 343.9. It was a vast improvement, and the Bucs also did a great job of generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks, which had plagued them in years past.

Defensively, the Bucs are trending in the right direction, and that’s great, because they’ve already been loaded on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback was the team’s weak link, and now they’ve shored up that major roster hole by acquiring Brady.

Looking at the receiving corps, on quality sites that list the team’s depth chart, Brady will be throwing to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the outside, with Breshad Perriman in the slot, and tight ends OJ Howard and Cameron Brate over the middle. Keeping Brady upright will be of utmost importance, though, as if he has the time for his big-play receivers to get open, the team should be able to rack up tons of yards, while taking good care of the football, which Winston did not do.

The Bucs have now skyrocketed to 16-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LV — which, coincidentally, will be played in Tampa Bay. Brady is the reason why they have a great chance of doing so.