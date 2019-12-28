The Saints have beaten the Panthers five of the last six games the two have played each other, and they’re hoping to add to that streak when they square off in Sunday’s Week 17 showdown. In fact, the only time the Panthers beat the Saints during that stretch was during the final game of the season last year, when New Orleans rested virtually all its starts, and played Teddy Bridgewater under center.

New Orleans is peaking at the right time, and the team continues to show why it’s a legitimate Super Bowl contender, similar to the Chiefs. And, just like Kansas City, had their quarterback — in this case, Drew Brees — not suffered an injury, New Orleans would likely be in position to lock up home-field advantage with a win. Instead, they’ll need some help from the Lions in order to do that, although it seems highly unlikely that they’ll beat the Packers, even in a letdown spot, having defeated the Vikings on Monday night to secure the NFC North title.