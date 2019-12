As for the Panthers, well, they’ve been one of the most disappointing teams this season. This team had hopes of competing for the division title this year, and instead, they’re without a head coach, and sport a 5-10 record. Not only that, they fired longtime head coach Ron Rivera, and it’s unclear what the team will do to replace him going forward, as well as what Cam Newton’s future look like. Question marks surround this team in the offseason, so we can expect major changes. That’s likely why the Saints are laying a ridiculous 13 points on the road in this matchup, according to NFL Betting Odds . It’s safe to say the Saints will head into Carolina and get the job done, especially given the uncertainty at the quarterback position, with Will Grier likely to start in just his second career game.