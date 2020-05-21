Few quarterbacks in NFL history have been able to just start over and learn a new offense in just a few months, while also being successful in doing so, yet that’s exactly what Tom Brady is attempting to do.

Brady had spent the entirety of his 20-year NFL career with the Patriots, having won six Super Bowls during his tenure there. But, whether it was due to his desire to play in a different environment. or some disagreements with the coaching staff, he elected to take his talents to Tampa Bay, to play for the Bucs.

It's a decision that has been questioned by many, as Brady is leaving what was once a perfect marriage with arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history. The two new exactly how to attack opposing defenses, and were always on the same page, in terms of how they drew up a gameplan, and when. They had the routine down as well as anyone could.

But Brady is throwing all that away, and, on top of that, he's tasked with learning one of the more complicated offenses in the league. Bruce Arians' offense is completely different than the one Josh McDaniels ran, as the vertical concepts put a huge precedent on protecting the quarterback, and allowing guys to get open downfield. However, Brady's used to a quick, timing-based offense that is focused on advanced route concepts, and a horizontal passing game. In theory, it couldn't be more different than the one Arians runs.

Not only that, Brady is faced with the challenge of not being allowed in his team facility until some time later this summer, and the likelihood of minicamp being cancelled. Even moreso, all preseason games could cease to happen this season, with training camp being moved to August in its place instead. So instead, he’s forced to work out with a few of his teammates, on his own, which is exactly what he did recently. Brady held a private workout with a few of his new Bucs teammates, for the first time, as you can see here

And yet, Brady is not shying away from the challenge. In fact, he’s embracing it. He knew exactly what he was getting into in signing with the Bucs, but it didn’t stop him from doing so. He’s unfortunate to not get as much time as he normally would to meet with the coaching staff in the team facility, due to the pandemic, but we’re sure he and Arians have already had countless hours of Zoom calls, and that they’ll be ready for Week 1 — whenever it is.