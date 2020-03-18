There’s so much to do in Australia — for both locals and tourists alike — but it might surprise you how popular casinos are.

Sure, beautiful landmarks and hot spots such as the Great Barrier Reef, Sydney Opera House, Great Ocean Road and Syndey Harbour Bridge are all beautiful, and immensely popular, but many people love to engage in some creature comforts and carnal desires.

For that, they hit the casinos, where they can simply lose themselves in gaming, and can do so much more as well.

There’s so much to pick from, as eight states and territories in Australia have gambling facilities, and there are 20 legal gambling facilities available. One of them happens to be located right in the heart of Sydney, and it’s absolutely stunning.

Star City Casino is frequented by tourists and locals alike, as it’s located right in Darling Harbour, and offers a lavish yet comprehensive experience that isn’t seen anywhere else. It’s a five-star boutique lifestyle hotel, with a 16-room day spa, and an unbelievable night club. Those that are looking for a bitcoin casinos list for Australians would love it.

It’s not the No. 1 casino in terms of sheer numbers, though. Instead, that accolade goes to Crown Casino and Entertainment Complex, which is located in Melbourne, and boasts 10.9 million visitors per year. It houses renowned world chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant, and has three separate hotels inside its complex — Crown Metropol, Crown Towers Melbourne and the Crown Promenade.

Wrest Point Casino Tasmania is a bit different, as it’s a historical landmark, having been the first of its kind to open in Australia, which happened way back in 1973. It’s the longest-operating casino in Australia, and is perfect for those looking for more of a nostalgic experience.

There’s so much to do at all of these venues, as well as the other casinos in Australia, that all types of people — as long as they’re of legal age to gamble — would love it. You don’t necessarily need to gamble, as you can eat top-notch food at a restaurant, or hit up a beautiful spa. And if you do like to bet, you can enjoy the thrill of a slot machine, or a table game such as blackjack, roulette or poker.

Casinos offer so much for people to enjoy, and it’s no surprise why they’re so popular in Australia.