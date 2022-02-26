Welcome to the orient courtesy of Dragon Tiger, probably one of the more feature-driven games from the Pragmatic Play playbook. For those that don’t know, Dragon Tiger is an Asian themed slot game that is full of hidden gems just waiting to be discovered – also play Fluffy Too.

There are plenty of online casinos hosting this hit slot right now, so finding it shouldn’t be too difficult.

Info On Dragon Tiger

In terms of specifics, Dragon Tiger is a 5×4 sort of slot, one that has around 1,024 different ways for you to win with each turn — not bad wifi you’re planning on sticking around! If you’re looking to make money in Dragon Tiger then you’re in luck, with the RTP here sitting at 96%. Dragon Tiger is a highly volatile slot too, perfect for fast-paced players who enjoy high pressure situations.

As far as appearances go, Dragon Tiger is a very pretty slot to behold. Expect a lot of blues and golds to be spread about the game, with plenty of jade colours strewn throughout. Graphics are top quality too, but then again, what do you expect when this is a Pragmatic Play title.

How To Play Dragon Tiger

Like any slot machine the first thing you need to do is select a starting bet. Bets in Dragon Tiger are quite lenient, allowing you to spin from as little as 20p up to £100 per spin depending on how you like to spin. We should note that the more money you place, the more you could win — so too is the nature of all online slot games. Autoplay is an option for you looking to chase the dragon completely hands free too.

To win in Dragon Tiger all you need to do is align symbols from left to right of the reels. Symbols can be matched in groups of as little as three, but you should be aiming for five in a line as often as possible. Each symbol you see will offer something different as far as scores go. You’ll find a mix of low and high value symbols here, some with their own unique bonuses.

Bonuses In Dragon Tiger

Probably the best thing about Dragon Tiger are the various bonuses you have at your disposal. Dragons are the chosen wild symbol here, matching them will substitute for all symbols you see on the board aside from the logo — which just so happens to be the scatter here in Dragon Tiger. Wilds are only available on reels two, three and four, just so you know.

Scatters are unique too in that they will award up to 20 free spins to the player depending on how many you can get in a line. Free spins are the pinnacle of rewards here in Dragon Tiger, why? They offer multipliers for simply playing the game the regular way at no additional cost. Free spins here can be extended whenever you match two or more scatters in the free spins bonus too.