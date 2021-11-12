Weekly fantasy hockey tournaments are quite complex and challenging, but it should not deter you from participating in them. If anything, it reveals a point of vulnerability that you can exploit while competing against other people. After all, winning is one of the things that makes competition so enjoyable.

Let us discuss some of the fundamentals of weekly fantasy hockey and then explore how you can increase your chances of winning money while playing.

How to Play Weekly Fantasy Hockey?

The rules and scoring system will vary slightly between sites, but the essential principle is the same whether you play fantasy hockey at DraftKings or FanDuel. You have a limited budget to deal with in terms of salary, and your objective is to spend it wisely on the most outstanding players possible. You have to complete all your roster while sticking under the salary cap while also selecting players who will contribute the most points. It makes no difference if another player selects someone you like; in fact, every roster may potentially look almost identical. However, due to the overwhelming quantity of options, there is little to no probability that it will ever happen. That should not deter you, though, from trying to discern what your opponent is thinking and devising a strategy to outwit them.

There are numerous factors that will affect a fantasy hockey team’s score. You will want players who can accumulate offensive and defensive ratings, which is one of the reasons the game is so difficult to learn and master. Nevertheless, there are several minor details that you may pick up that will make the game far simpler to win.

Tips To Win a Weekly Fantasy Hockey Game

Below are the top 5 pro tips to win a weekly fantasy hockey game.

#1: Just watch and fully enjoy the sport.

You are not required to be a hockey enthusiast to participate in fantasy hockey. However, if you have ever played the sport, you know that having a thorough understanding of the game will never harm you, and it will only help you defeat your rivals. However, being a fan and understanding the sport are two distinct things. You would want to be able to watch the game while simultaneously picking up on the small details that contribute to each layer’s success in specific conditions. It is then all knowledge that can be applied to drafting a better roster, and it is something that an average fan would never get to learn simply by glancing at statistics.

#2: Determine who is the best at accumulating fantasy points rather than who is the best player.

There is a distinction between a great hockey player and a great fantasy hockey point maker. The distinction is more pronounced in this case than in other fantasy sports. It is effortless to be watching a baseball game and notice Clayton Kershaw’s mastery in pitching, draft him in your roster, and then start stacking points. More often than not, in hockey, the unsung players are the best. You can earn points for minor accomplishments such as shots on goal, passes, and assists, and you may discover that your fantasy league’s top scorers are not necessarily the best players on the rink. Once you realize this distinction, you will notice that your league standings begin to advance.

#3: Avoid letting your loyalty to your favorite team get in the way.

If you are a die-hard New York Islanders fan, but they are experiencing a rough year, selecting your players from this team will have a detrimental effect on your fantasy results. Even if you despise the Boston Bruins, you must take their top players in your roster. It may feel as though you had betrayed your beloved team at times, but this has nothing to do with fandom but everything to do with winning your tournaments.

#4: Develop the ability to scout for value.

Value is the determining factor in distributing your money and ensuring that it is spent wisely. If two players compete for the center position and are both valued at $5,000, how then would you determine which one is the better choice? If forced to select between a player who averages 12 points per game and one who averages 14, the 14-point guy usually is the better option. You will pay the same price for them, but you will earn an additional two points for your project. You gain greater value from the higher point earner because your wage earns you more points. Everyone starts with the same salary, but the one who derives the most significant value from each player on their team within that salary will be the winner. That is what value does for you.

#5: Allow for some exceptions.

Occasionally, the player that will earn you the most points overall will be the most expensive, but they are typically worth every penny. They have value in this case, regardless of their high price. Remember, the value is not in how much the player costs but in how well they assist your team in winning. You can always identify value in the rest of your roster, but you will most probably lose until you make this exception. It is a judgment call, but it is something that you should be able to make when necessary.

EThe Bottom Line

If you really want to win in playing weekly fantasy hockey, then you need to have the proper mindset. You must be able to analyze statistics and turn the value into fantasy points. You must, therefore, maintain an open mind in order to continue learning as you play along. Hockey is entertaining to watch because it is fast-paced and exciting. Having a greater interest in it as a result of your fantasy teams will only add to the excitement of watching the game on television. The more accurate you become at forecasting players’ performances, the more enjoyable this game will be for you and the greater your chances of winning money.