Something that has become well known amongst fans of combat sports, the bigger the mouth, the more fights that sell. This has been seen with some of the biggest stars like Conor McGregor who had made a name with some pre-fight vitriol but often post-fight respect, certainly something that has helped him become a popular figure across media of all varieties. After the most recent event of UFC 268, however, and a more public breaking of character for another fighter known for putting on a very strong public character in Colby Covington, is this feint for cameras really needed?

It isn’t a new approach; it has been something that has been a big part of the history for the fight game – fighters that are able to put on a stronger public persona will always sell more tickets as fans either come to watch these sometimes-despised fighters lose or come to watch their new favourite names succeed with the trash talk. It can often spill over somewhat, some fighters have been known to take things a little too far and the insults go overboard which had very much been seen in the now infamous build-up and fight between McGregor and Nurmagomedov and the post-fight brawl that took place, mostly coming from the build-up of the fight.

Some fans have already become frustrated with this feint for the camera, whilst it does sell extra pay-per-views it can seem disingenuous when fighters act very differently after a fight having already shown lots of disrespect prior to the fight, and to act as if they’re best friends following the fight can be frustrating to watch too. There are of course those who very much carry this persona following the fight too, with some characters showing they are the same both in and out of the octagon and making some of the fighting that much more exciting as the behaviour seems genuine rather than a show to sell more tickets.

There are also just as many fighters who have made a name for themselves for being respectful throughout the process and not falling into the trap of hurling insults and trying to anger or frustrate, and these same fighters will look to continue to find the same success, but much like the previous example of Covington who had been facing the risks of being dropped by the promotion on a losing streak unless something were to change, it seems the act of putting on a show for the fans and the cameras will likely stick around, and the approach to anger opponents will stick around too.