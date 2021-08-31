Besides being a good way for family and friends to bond, backyard sports are ideal for people who don’t have time to go to the gym. They help exercise different body muscles for flexibility, good health, and joint conditions like arthritis. Introducing your kids to backyard sports can help boost their immunity, strengthen their muscles and bones, and make them agile. Here are exciting sports you can play in your backyard.

1. Outdoor table tennis

Table tennis, also called ping pong, is generally an indoor game but can also be played outside. It’s played on a flat table where a net is divided into two equal parts to form courts. To play table tennis in your backyard, you’ll need a net, ping pong balls, rackets, and a table which you can improvise or get a JOOLA Nova DX table, which is weatherproof and durable. You play by hitting the ball, so it goes over the net to bounce on the opponent’s court in such a way that they can’t reach it or hit back correctly, leading to a score. Two to four people can play the game with an equal number of opponents on each side.

2. Pickleball

Pickleball is a challenging, fast-paced, and competitive paddle sport where players combine elements of ping pong, tennis, and badminton. It’s ideal for people with physical limitations like joint, hip, knee, or shoulder problems. Just like tennis, pickleball is available in doubles and singles. Pickleball is easy to learn and can be played by people of all ages. It makes you agile, works on your balance, and offers all the benefits of regular exercises.

3. Kubb sport

Kubb sport is an outdoor team sport played on a small rectangular field, and it involves the throwing of wooden batons to knock down wooden blocks known as kubbs. The sport requires a lot of strategy and a combination of bowling and horseshoes. The kubbs are arranged at the edge of each side of the field. A larger kubb known as king is placed in the middle of the field. Each team throws six batons to try and knock down the opponent’s kubbs. The opposing team throws back the knocked-down kubbs into the throwing team’s half to put them back into play. The team that knocks down all the kubbs plus the king becomes the winner.

4. Ladder ball

Ladder ball, also known as ladder golf, involves four players who alternate play each round. In each round, a player must toss three bolas before the next player can toss, where a bola is made of two golf balls attached by a nylon rope piece. Before playing, you have to assemble the ladder and get it ready for the game. For a player to win, they must be the only one scoring 21 points at the end of the round. If you score beyond 21, your points for that round don’t count. In case of a tie, the involved players play as many games as possible until a winner is found.

Endnote

Backyard sports are perfect recreational activities for family and friends as they create a bonding avenue where you can have fun and exercise at the same time. Enjoy these exciting sports in your next BBQ to make it more fun and memorable.