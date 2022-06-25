Introduction

The new NFL season is almost upon us, and as teams prepare to begin training camp, there are a lot of big questions to answer. How will the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott look after his holdout? Will Carson Wentz be ready for Week 1? Which rookie QB will impact their team’s fortunes most: Daniel Jones, Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins? Follow all the latest news from around the league here.

Eagles’ Carson Wentz could miss the beginning of the season

The Philadelphia Eagles expect Carson Wentz to miss the beginning of the 2023 NFL season. The quarterback is recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL. Still, it’s unclear how much he’ll be able to play in any preseason games.

“He won’t play in [the] preseason at all,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday at mandatory minicamp. “We’re going to keep him in the training room until we get him back out here.”

Wentz, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament back on December 10 against the Los Angeles Rams, has been rehabbing and working out while he recovers from surgery, which took place ten days later.

Chiefs’ Hill will not be suspended over child abuse claims

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who the NFL released after a video of him shoving and kicking a woman during an altercation in Cleveland last year, is being investigated for child abuse accusations.

In a statement issued by Kareem Hill’s attorney Friday morning, he said that the allegations were false and meant to hurt his client’s reputation. He also said that his legal team had contacted law enforcement officials and would cooperate with their investigation into this matter.

Saints reckon with bounty scandal on the eve of training camp

The New Orleans Saints will have to deal with the aftermath of the bounty scandal on the eve of training camp.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday, head coach Sean Payton said he was disappointed by the NFL’s decision to suspend former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams for his involvement in what has been called “bounty gate.”

“I’m very disappointed with it,” Payton said. “I know we’re going to work through those issues as we move forward.”

Cowboys’ Elliott says he’s in shape, ready to go

Cowboys Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott has said he’s ready to show up for the start of training camp on Thursday.

Elliott has been a no-show at practices since last week’s mandatory minicamp ended. He says his focus is on preparing for the season.

Coach Jason Garrett wouldn’t comment Monday directly when asked if he was disappointed in Elliott missing the voluntary sessions.

“We will be better when those guys get here,” Garrett said after an offseason practice that lasted less than an hour in North Texas’ sweltering summer heat.*

Giants position battle: Three-way scramble for the backup QB spot

Dolphins position battle: Fitzpatrick, Rosen in QB fight

The Miami Dolphins have a quarterback competition coming into training camp, with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen battling for the starting gig.

The Dolphins traded for Rosen in March, and he’s expected to compete for the starting job with Fitzpatrick. The team signed Fitzpatrick after releasing Tannehill, who was coming off a torn ACL suffered in December 2018. Neither quarterback has ever been named an outright starter for any team at any level of football (college or pro).

Both players had mixed results during their first season in Miami: Rosen completed only 54 per cent of his passes but threw nine touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions, while Fitzpatrick threw 12 TDs against nine picks while completing just 53 per cent of his passes.

Dolphins coach Flores is taking a ‘one day at a time’ approach

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is taking a day-by-day approach to his first offseason as a head coach.

Flores, who was hired in January after leading the New England Patriots defence to back-to-back Super Bowl titles and winning two rings as an assistant, said he’s excited about his team’s potential but is not worried about what other teams are doing in their offseasons.

“I’m not concerned about the outside world,” Flores said Wednesday at Phoenix’s NFL owner’s meetings. “What’s most important is our vision for this football team.”

The Dolphins had an up-and-down 2018 season that included an 8–8 finish with Ryan Tannehill starting every game at quarterback before getting injured again after playing just one series in Week 14 against Buffalo. Tannehill has already undergone surgery on each knee since signing with Miami before last season but could be ready by training camp if healthy enough (which seems unlikely).

