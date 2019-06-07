How To Introduce Your Kid To Sports

Sports help children develop physical skills, get exercise, have fun, learn teamwork and improve self-esteem. Know when to introduce your kid to sports!

Watching your child start playing a sport for the first time can feel as invigorating as when you hit the field as a kid. However, getting them started can be difficult.

In today’s digital world, children aren’t going outside and participating in physical activities as much as they should. In fact, the average kid spends anywhere from five to eight hours a day engaging with a digital device.

That’s a scary statistic. You may have a hard time getting your child to opt for sports over a tablet, even at a very young age.

Fortunately, there are some things you can do to introduce your kid to sports in a healthy manner. Keep reading to learn some techniques.

Benefits of Youth Sports

It’s important you understand how important sports are for your child. Even at a very early age like four or five, physical activity can have a number of developmental benefits.

This is why it’s crucial to effectively introduce your child to sports and exercise. If they get turned off at a young age, they may not ever regain the drive to get involved when older.

A few of the primary benefits include:

The development of social skills at a young age.

Building strong bones, muscles, and cardiovascular strength.

Sports improve endurance and flexibility.

Improvement of your child’s self-esteem.

The development of problem-solving and teamwork skills.

An early appreciation for discipline.

Aids in the understanding of healthy competition.

All these things set a great foundation for middle school, high school, and beyond. Your child will be able to easily adapt to different social situations and maintain the confidence needed to succeed in non-sporting activities like academics.

Know Your Child’s Limitations

Now that you understand how beneficial youth sports are, it’s time to get your kid involved. However, you’ll need to consider their limitations. This will ensure they don’t get in over their head.

The first thing you need to consider is age. Some sports are too demanding and complicated for younger children.

If you have a toddler, team sports may be out of the question. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t start introducing physical activities. A great idea is to start practicing individual elements of a sport like kicking a ball or swinging a bat.

It’s also important to consider physical limitations. For example, if your child lacks effective motor skills, a sport like basketball will prove too difficult.

If your child is overweight, try to push for a sport that requires less endurance like baseball. You don’t want to risk your child overexerting or injuring themselves.

Explore Different Sports

If your child is at an age where any sport is a possibility, it’s important to let them choose which one appeals to them. Help them out by letting them know what their options are.

It’s important not to push them into a particular sport. If you do, you run the risk of them becoming discouraged and wanting the quit.

Instead, if they show interest in a sport, take them to see a few games. It also helps to explain how the sport works so they understand what types of activities they’ll engage in.

Keep in mind that young kids often switch from sport to sport before they find one that suits them. If your child loses interest after one season, let them know they can try something else.

You should also make your child aware of solo sports like tennis, track, and swimming. Even though they won’t learn teamwork, they’ll still learn how hard work and dedication pays off.

Find Out What Sports Their Friends Are Playing

Some children have a hard time warming up to new people. This can make joining a sports team daunting and stressful.

If this is the case with your kid, find out what sports their close friends play. Joining one of their teams will provide the support your child needs to feel comfortable.

You may want to talk to parents to find out what sport their child is planning on playing. Signing them up together is a great way to make the entire experience more fun. It may also give your child more confidence if they struggle with new social situations.

Another benefit of involving your child’s friends in their first sporting experience is they’ll have someone they can practice with. If they’re both enjoying the sport, there’s a good chance they’ll want to play outside of the team environment.

Stay Involved from the Beginning

Your involvement is essential when introducing your kid to a sport. If you don’t show interest, there’s a good chance they’ll lose interest as well.

Talk to your child about what sports you played as a kid. They may want to follow in your footsteps.

You should also participate in physical activities with your child. A simple game of catch could lead to a passion for baseball.

Once your child has chosen a sport, it’s important you stay involved. Make it a point to attend every game and show your support and encouragement. Dropping them off at their game each week won’t cut it.

You should also meet and form relationships with the other parents. There’s even a chance you’ll end up sharing sports betting tips like those Doc’s Sports recommends.

Finally, consider volunteering to coach your child’s team next season. This is a great way to become a role model while also sharing the experience with your son or daughter.

Keep the Emphasis on Having Fun

A big reason many kids end up quitting sports is it becomes more of a chore than something they enjoy. The best way to avoid this from happening is to keep things light.

Don’t put too much pressure on your child to perform well and win. If you do, they’ll start stressing out about the prospect of disappointing you.

Coaches can sometimes be a big part of the problem, especially in high school. They often push too hard, taking all the fun out of the sport.

If you see too much pressure being put on your child, talk to them to ensure they don’t feel overwhelmed. Let them know it’s okay to lose and that the most important thing is having a good time.

You should also join in the fun. Turn a Saturday afternoon into an impromptu family game in the backyard. Your child will feel proud when they show you what they’ve learned.

Stay Open-Minded

As we mentioned earlier, your child may change their mind about a particular sport, especially at the beginning. This may cause you some frustration, but it’s important you keep an open mind.

It’s important you let your younger child try out a number of sports. Only playing on a team for one season is better than not playing at all.

If your child is having a hard time finding something they like, you may want to consider more unconventional sports. Things such as gymnastics or karate may not be what the other kids are doing, but it shouldn’t stop your child from taking part.

Reinforce the idea that the sport they chose is for them, not anyone else. If they’ve found something they love, give them your full support.

You should also let your child participate in sports camps or tournament trips when they get older. These are great life experiences that help build character and confidence. Even if there’s a cost attached to it, do your best to give them these opportunities.

Teach Them About Their Sport

When your child has chosen their sport of preference, teaching them more about it is a great way to boost their excitement. This is also a good opportunity to spend quality time together.

Taking your child to professional sporting events is a great idea. The more they see their favorite athletes playing the game, the more they’ll want to excel at it.

You can also watch sports movies or get books that help them understand the game better. Showing them material surrounding the history of a particular sport is also fun and educational.

If your child can’t decide which game they want to play, take them to all sorts of sporting events in an effort to pique their interest. Remember, each sport appeals to different personalities, so make sure you show them what’s out there.

It’s important your child understands that sports aren’t just something they’re “supposed” to do. They need to realize how much pleasure they can get out of it in order to appreciate the game.

Successfully Introduce Your Kid to Sports Today

Before your young child gets into the habit of interacting with a laptop or tablet for entertainment, you need to get them involved in sports. It’s essential for their social, physical, and personal development.

While some kids can’t wait to get out on the field or court, others need more encouragement. Use the tips discussed above to introduce your kid to sports at an early age. For more sports fun to share with your kid read our blogs.

The long-term benefits are well worth it.