Earlier, video games were largely a linear affair. But with the evolution of technology, gaming platforms have changed tremendously. With interesting characters, a fascinating environment, and different zones, you have a wide variety of games to play. From shooting to completing a given task, each game has its own thrilling adventures.

Keeping these points in mind, we have brought the top five open-world games that you need to play right now. So, what are you waiting for? Buckle up your IWB holster in the game, and let’s move further with the blog.

Open World Games You Need To Play

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 gives you a chilling experience as its fantasy world is not only beautiful but also relatively deadly. The world is filled with supernatural monsters, tyrannical rulers, and backstabbing citizens. The continents in Witcher 3 keeps you on toes because of its impactful choice-driven gameplay. The compelling main storyline, multiple meaningful sidequests, and a boatload of treasures make you successful in making the gargantuan setting worthwhile.

No Man’s Sky

In No Man’s Sky, gamers can experience the entire solar system with randomly created planets. Each of these planets always surprised the players. You tend to encounter strange animals, wild weather conditions, bizarre plant life, and valuable resources that are effective in your gaming journey. Over the past few years, playing has also witnessed the game providing some delightful experiences with its updates. It includes base building, true multiplayer, creature taming, actual storylines, etc., with no extra charge.

Red Dead Redemption II

There are very few Rockstar games available, among which Red Dead Redemption II provides the players the thrill they have never experienced before. Each and every place in the game makes you feel that you have stepped into the time portal of the 1800s. It provides players with survival elements like cooking and hunting. The entire focus of the game is the emergent side mission in which a fascinating story or a stranger suddenly pops up. It delivers the fun and interesting western theme that inspired the players to complete the game.

Ghost of Tsushima

As the name suggests, the game entirely focuses on the real-life Japanese Island of Tsushima during the Mongol invasion of 1274. You will be mesmerized by the beauty of Tsushima. You might feel that you are living the life of a samurai when you witness copious flower fields, tall grasses, and bamboo forests that dance with the winds. During the game, the players are directed towards the destination with the help of summonable wind currents. Players experience everything from a fox to a hidden treasure and much more.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn deals with the post-apocalyptic USA that is full of mysteries. It contains a warrior name alloy that uncovers the truth behind mankind’s collapse, the origin of the mechanical beasts present in the game, and your connection with it. Players also have to fight with the robots by dismantling every part. The game is very entertaining and surely kills your boredom.

Now that you know about these many astounding games, go and witness the thrilling and chilling experience right now.