England finished first in group D, but the team has been lacking goals throughout the tournament, Gareth Southgate and his England men started their triumph against Croatia, a team familiar to the British public and to Southgate as the team that knocked England out of the World Cup semi-finals after a heartbreak 2-1 defeat. That fixture was in 2018, yet England beat Croatia 1-0 in their opening game of the Euro’s. Following that result, England drew 0-0 with Scotland and defeated Czech Republic 1-0.

England didn’t concede a goal throughout the group stages; however, Gareth Southgate wanted more better results. The captain, Harry Kane is still looking for his first goal in the tournament, he is struggling to make his mark.

