The Seattle Seahawks have had some explosive offenses since they entered the NFL in 1976. Seattle has often featured a wide open offense that provided fans with a lot of excitement even if they didn’t always result in a lot of victories.

Here is a look back at the top four quarterbacks in Seahawks history. The rankings are based only on the performance of these players while they played for Seattle. Longevity, excellence and impact on the team’s success are also factors in determining these rankings.

4. Jim Zorn (1976-1984)

Like most expansion teams, the Seahawks struggled initially and they didn’t have a strong offensive line to protect their quarterbacks. That made a mobile quarterback like Jim Zorn even more valuable to the team.

Zorn had an unorthodox style that he used to scramble away from constant pressure. He and receiver Steve Largent were able to help Seattle put points on the board even when the team wasn’t winning a lot of games. By his third year, Zorn helped the Seahawks to their first ever winning season.

Many scouts compared Zorn to Fran Tarkenton when discussing his style. His best season came in 1979 when he threw for 3,661 yards and 20 touchdown passes while leading Seattle to nine wins.

Zorn threw 107 touchdown passes with Seattle and set the bar high for the franchise’s quarterbacks.

3. Dave Krieg (1980-1991)

Krieg joined the Seahawks in 1980 from Milton College, a school that discontinued football soon after he graduated. He spent 12 seasons in Seattle and took their offense to another level.

Krieg earned Pro Bowl honors three times including 1984 when he led the team to 12 wins, their best record to date.

His best season came in 1984 when he threw a career-high 32 touchdown passes and for 3,671 yards. Krieg led Seattle to the playoffs four times and finished threw 195 touchdown passes during his time with the team.

2. Matt Hasselbeck (2001-2010)

Hasselbeck started his career as Brett Favre’s backup in Green Bay before being traded to Seattle in 2001. He immediately took over as the starter and the team quickly became a winner under his leadership.

Hasselbeck led the Seahawks to the playoffs six times and led them to their first Super Bowl appearance after the 2005 season.

In 10 seasons with Seattle, Hasselbeck threw for 29,434 yards and 174 touchdowns while earning Pro Bowl honors three times.

1. Russell Wilson (2012-present)

Russell Wilson is clearly the greatest quarterback in the history of the Seahawks. He led the team to their first Super Bowl victory and has earned seven Pro Bowl berths in nine NFL seasons.

Wilson is mobile, smart and athletic. He led the NFL with 34 touchdown passes in 2017 and had a career-high 40 touchdowns in 2020.

He is a great leader and has taken Seattle to the playoffs in eight of his nine NFL campaigns.

Thus far, Wilson has thrown for 267 touchdown passes, the most in franchise history and he isn’t done yet.