Introduction

William Hill bookmaker had been in existence since 1934, long before online gambling sites came into being. The company launched its online casino with the same name in 1998. That is also a long time ago, and that should establish the fact that they have kept their heads up in the gambling industry and their reputation intact.

William Hill gives room for top game providers to offer players amazing games on the site. All gambling results are fair as they are generated by RNG (Random Number Generator), so be sure any outcome you get from playing at the casino has not been tampered with.

The site offers most of its game in demo mode. This gives room for trial and helps customers know more about the game before proceeding to play with real money. The interface is available in English ( with different variants), German, Russian, and Japanese. Keep up with this William Hill Casino review to look up more information about the casino.

Game Offered

The site offers a wide variety of games from top-notch game providers. Progressive jackpot, board games like roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, slots, and games with live dealers are available at the casino. The “popular section” is a category to visit if you don’t know the game to play. The “new games” section also gives you the first-hand experience of games that have been recently developed.

Payment Method

William Hill offers a wide variety of currencies. It makes use of Pound Sterling, Euro, and Yen. Deposits and withdrawals can be made through Visa card, Master Card, Maestro, PayPal, Skrill, Ecopayz, Trustly, AstroPay, Neosurf, Paysafe card, Webmoney, and bank transfer. The deposit does not come with any charges whatsoever, no matter the medium used, and they are always very fast. However, withdrawals can take some time, depending on the choice of withdrawal method. They also come with charges based on the method chosen.

William Hill Bonuses and Promotions

New customers at the casino enjoy a 100% bonus of not more than $300. To enjoy this offer, customers should have nothing less than 4 bucks in their account. Note that this offer is not available for UK customers. The wager for wagering is 40x. Meeting this requirement will allow you to withdraw your bonus. The wagering is only available for 7days before it becomes invalid. The William Hill Casino Club is one of the available VIP bonuses for loyal customers, which offers closed tournaments for the elite, exchange bonus points for money at a more favorable rate, and other amazing offers.

Customer Support

The casino is ever-ready to attend to customers through various means. Their phone numbers and emails are available, and their live chat section works all around the clock. For UK customers, it is easier to contact land points or write paper letters for quick response.

Final Take

The availability of the casino on mobile is something worth commending. Customers can access the site wherever they are with their mobile phones with a network not less than 3G. In addition, they provide an application to play on the go. The casino is properly licensed from Curacao and Gibraltar. It also has a Malta gambling license. William Hill is one of the famous casinos you should try out.