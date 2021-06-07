The New York Knicks are one of the NBA’s original franchises. They joined the league back in 1946 and won NBA titles in 1970 and 1973.

Here is a look at the four greatest players in Knicks history. The rankings are based on their play with the Knicks only. The impact they had on the team, their individual success and their longevity with the club are all major considerations.

4. Dave DeBusschere

DeBusschere was the last piece of the championship puzzle for the Knicks when they acquired him in a trade with the Detroit Pistons in 1969. One year later, the Knicks won their first NBA title.

As a power forward with a strong outside shot, DeBusschere gave the Knicks scoring, defense and smarts. In six seasons with New York, he averaged 16 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

In the 1970 NBA Finals, when Willis Reed was hurt, DeBusschere was given the difficult task of guarding Wilt Chamberlain. He helped contain the Hall of Famer and lead the Knicks to a crucial victory.

DeBusschere also played Major League Baseball and was player/coach of the Pistons before joining the Knicks. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1983 and later served as the commissioner of the ABA and in the Knicks front office.

3. Willis Reed

Willis Reed was the Knicks captain and spiritual leader during their championship years. He limped onto the court for Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals despite playing with a serious injury and the crowd at Madison Square Garden went crazy. He scored the first four points of the game for the Knicks and inspired them to win their first ever championship.

Reed was a seven time All Star and a two-time NBA Finals MVP. He averaged 18.7 points per game and nearly 13 rebounds per game during his career.

After retiring, Reed coached the Knicks and Nets as well as Creighton. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982 and was later voted one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history.

2. Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing was a great player for the New York Knicks, but he never was able to lead the team to a championship. The former Georgetown star spent 15 seasons with the Knicks and averaged 22.8-points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Ewing was named to 11 All Star Games and was the league’s Rookie of the Year in 1985-86.

Twice Ewing led the Knicks to the NBA Finals, but his teams fell short both times. Ewing was also part of the 1992 US Olympic Team known as the Dream Team.

He was inducted into the Hall of fame in 2008 and his number 33 has been retired by the Knicks.

1. Walt Frazier

No player has personified the Knicks quite like Walt “Clyde” Frazier. As a player, Frazier personified cool on and off the court. His stylish clothes and flamboyant personality made him a fan favorite. On the court, he was a dominant guard who was willing to sacrifice individual statistics for championships.

Frazier was the biggest star of Game 7 of the NBA Finals in the Knicks first championship season. He scored 36 points, had 19 assists, seven rebounds and six steals as the Knicks dominated the Lakers.

Clyde spent 10 seasons with the Knicks and was a seven-time All Star who averaged 19.3 points and more than six assists per game.

He was also an outstanding defensive player who was named to the NBA’s All Defense team seven times.

Frazier was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987 and has served as a broadcaster with the Knicks.