It’s not uncommon to see big crossovers between different genres in the entertainment world, it is seen all the time in all forms of popular culture in music as artists collab, in movies as different approaches to genre change the way they’re delivered, in gaming as genres mix together to deliver new themes like these online slots, and most recently seen within combat sports as athletes move from one discipline to another particularly with the likes of MMA as athletes from wrestling for example have made the adjustment from one sport to another. The latest crossover for many has been a little harder to understand as social media and influencer stars have been the most recent to jump across to the combat sports space, as the biggest boxing matches in recent memory have all included a social influencer of one background or another – but what does this mean for the combat sports that they’re becoming more involved in?

Fighters chasing the big pay day will become more common

Whilst this has only really been seen with retired fighters with the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Ben Askren, and now the upcoming fight with Tyron Woodley, if there’s a promise to make tens of millions of dollars for a short nights worth of work, then it’ll become increasingly likely that those not yet retired but who haven’t had the opportunity to earn a big payday will be more willing to make the shift. Given the contractual obligations to whichever organisations they’re signed for, fighting in one of these big pay day fights could jeopardize their contract but would be worth it given the pay options can be so limited. Some will be able to pull in a much bigger draw too, with Mayweather making a reported $100 million for his fight against Logan Paul a few weeks ago, it’s easy to see why so many are attracted to the opportunity, even if the numbers are a little embellished.

(Image from esquire.com)

The numbers don’t lie either

Whilst it may be to the chagrin of many purists particularly within boxing, the events are pulling in reported big numbers largely because many of these events are marred with a little controversy – and whilst they perform well, it continues to be a big draw and so organisers will be more likely to want to promote these events too. There’s no shortage of online rivalry between social stars, and no shortage of upcoming fighters looking to see their name in lights too and will be a reason why these events likely won’t slow for some time yet.

It’s an interest space to be emerging, and whether you’re a fan of the change or not it’s one that’s going to keep seeing growth until either the influencers lose interest or the commissions change the rules on allowing these different fights.