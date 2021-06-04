Traveling to Europe should be on your bucket list. If it is, then one of the things you have to visit is a health resort. It is a place with natural amenities that can help you regain your strength. A health resort is expensive, but there are ones that are affordable.

We will take a look at some affordable resorts today that you can check out. As always, it will do you well if you book in advance. It is also a good idea to go to the ones that are close to your other activities. By the way, health resorts are also called health spas—places where you do not only swim. These are places where you can get all sorts of treatment.

Cieplice, Poland

This place has been a go-to health resort for over 800 years. The water around the area is a major attraction, and it has become a place for people who are looking for a place that will imbibe mineral water. The area is thriving with health spas and swimming pools: it has low-mineralized thermal springs that are also rich in fluoride silicon. Here are some examples of the services you can get:

Mineral bath in the therapeutic thermal water

Bath in the pool with hydromassage

Sauna

Special douches that use therapeutic thermal water

Classical partial massage in different lengths of time

Aqua fitness in the therapeutic thermal water

You can find more than 70 types of treatments here. From rheumatology, urology and even dry-eye syndrome, there are cures and treatments for everybody. Believe it or not, you can get treatment for as low as £3.50.

Villa Martini

This one is located in Międzyzdroje, Poland. It is situated directly across the promenade and is only 200 meters away from the beach. People come here in droves for its cozy atmosphere and its water therapy.

The village centre is only 800 meters away, so there are many things that you can do here, including shopping.

The villa has 30 comfortable rooms that have a television, shower, air-conditioning and Wi-Fi, so you can access all types of your preferred online entertainment sites like Wulkan kasyno anytime you want. It is up to you to choose the size of your room. There are rooms here that can accommodate a family of four. Notable in its offering are:

Martini Spa

Partial massage

Laser treatment

Magnetic field therapy

Sollux lamp

Aquavibron massage

There are many others that you can try, like lymph drainage, ear candle therapy, and sauna. All these treatments are facilitated by qualified therapists. It means that you are not paying for pseudo-science kinds of therapies. These are all legit, and you can expect a reinvigorating feeling after the sessions.

Karlova Studánka, Czech Republic

This is a valley with hunting lodges and cabins. There are also saunas here. The spa resort near the Polish border occupies an entire village. Here are some of the interesting things you can do:

Peat wraps

Magnet therapy

Pearl baths

Whirlpool hydromassage

Reflexology

You can get these services for as low as £11. Once done, you can go up the mountains and ride a bike. There are safe cycle routes here, or you can walk on a hike to reach the Bílá Opava waterfalls.

Kurhaus Max

This one is located on the Baltic Sea coast. It is a health resort that has complete amenities like a sauna, swimming pools, entertainment, and Wi-Fi. Here are some of the health treatments you can get here:

Mud relax

Medical wellness spa that has 15 treatments

Head to feet spa

Headache relief

Mx massage dream

All these are affordable and range between £100 and £400.

The resort is only 12 kilometers away from the east of Kolobrzeg. This place is one of the most beautiful resorts in the Baltic Sea. The beach itself is 10 kilometers long. The beach offers a maritime climate, and you can enjoy the real fresh air that will allow you to relax and forget about the worries of the city. What makes the beach healthy is that the air has a lot of iodine, and this is most especially so in the surf zone.

In the town, you can also do cycling and hiking.

Summary

These hotels and health resorts may offer a lot. You have to pick one that applies to you. For example, it does not make sense to get treatment for back pain if you are not suffering from it. Health resorts are fun. Apart from experience, you will also have the time to take care of yourself. These resorts have thermal springs and even fish that will eat bacteria off your skin.

One last piece of advice that we have for you is to look for a place where the locality has something natural to offer, not those that were built aesthetically. Look for therapeutic muds, a great climate, and waters that have natural healing properties.