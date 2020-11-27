Despite having a little bit of control over it, the widespread pandemic still continues to affect the sports industry as NBA All-Star Weekend that was set to be hosted at Indianapolis has now been rescheduled for another time.

The league announced on Wednesday that Indianapolis will now be hosting the NBA All-Star game in 2024 and the league's midseason tour for the season will be held in the famous city.

These changes will not be affecting the others as Cleveland that had previously been set to host the NBA game in 2022 will continue while Salt Lake City will host in 2023. Indianapolis will take their reigns as host in 2024.

Making it known to the public, NBA wrote in a statement via ESPN: “Public health conditions prevented the Pacers, the NBA All-Star Host Committee and the NBA from appropriately planning and executing fan-focused All-Star activities in Indianapolis that were envisioned for this February.”

The NBA All-Star game was held for the first time in Indianapolis back in 1985 and now the new dates, which have rescheduled, are now set for February 16-18, 2024.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wrote in a statement: “While we are disappointed that the NBA All-Star Game will not take place in Indianapolis in 2021, we are looking forward to the Pacers and the city hosting the game and surrounding events in 2024.”

This news could have been said to be expected by everyone, considering how the Covid-19 pandemic had affected the world of sports and finances.

Back in August, NBA released the hotel blocks for the 2021 All-Star Weekend, which should have been held in Indianapolis. They are now in the final process of completing the schedule for this campaign, which has been set to take place on the 22nd of December.

The league claimed that they currently trying to amend the All-Star scheme for this season, and it might take a few days before it’s announced to the public.

In other news, Miami Heat has officially signed forward Bam Adebayo to a five-year contract extension with the deal said to be worth $163 million with the potential to increase to $195.6 million, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The 23-year-old power forward, who averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game last season, became the newest player to sign a five-year extension from the 2017 draft class joining Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and De’Aaron on the list.

Being drafted as the number 14 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, he was able to register 17.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game in the postseason for the last campaign.