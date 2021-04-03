Paul Merson has said last season Premier League champions Liverpool must beat rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this weekend if they are to have any chance of making the top-four.

Merson is of the opinion that it's a far bigger match for Merseyside club than the Gunners as Arteta's men only realistic chance of playing champions league football next season is by winning the UEFA Europa League, starting with a quarter-final tie with Slavia Prague.

Liverpool currently sits four points ahead of Arteta’s mem in the Premier League log but with a five-point space to make up on fourth-placed West London rivals Chelsea, they cannot afford to drop more points and lose further ground.

Merson described the match as a massive match for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“It’s a huge game for Jurgen Klopp and his side in the race for Champions League football next season.

“On the other hand, I don’t think it’s as big a game for Arsenal.

“I’d expect at least five of the players who are going to be playing next Thursday to not play in this game.

The north Londoners continue their chare toward Europa League success against Slavia Prague next week and it’s hard to see them having much interest in the match against Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Without a doubt, Arsenal’s eggs are all in one basket, as there is no point in them beating the Reds and then getting beat in the Europa League by Slavia Prague. Really, that’s no value to them at all.

The top four finish is already out of the window in the Premier League, as there are too many clubs above Arsenal, even if they went on a winning run from now till the end of the season.

The quarter-final draw has given many Arsenal faithful hopes that the club stands a fantastic chance of doing something in the UEFA Europa League.

Merson is of the opinion that the timing is right for Liverpool to fight and pick as many points as possible, so as to pick a champions league ticket.

He said, “This when you start to talk about timing. You look at run-ins and think Arsenal away is a tough game for Liverpool, but all of a sudden, the game comes around and Arsenal have got Slavia Prague in the Europa League.

“They can’t get in the top four. It doesn’t become the easiest game in the world for Liverpool, but there are definitely other games now that would be harder.

“It’s all about timing. It’s good timing for Liverpool to be facing Arsenal because, being honest, Slavia Prague is a bigger game for Arsenal.”

It’s always difficult when footballers have been all around the world on international duty and you expect them to hit the ground running straight away in the League.

Well, this could work to Arsenal's advantage though, with the priority sure to be on the UEFA Europa League. They've got time to get the playing personnel's back, recover fully after a heavy international schedule and then get them ready for next Thursday's Europa League clash.

If Liverpool are to have any chance of Champions League football next season, they must win at the Emirates Stadium, as their top-four rivals Chelsea are expected to win at lunchtime on Saturday when facing West Brom at home.

Peradventure Liverpool don’t win at the Emirates; the gap will be too large. It could be as wide as 8 points with just 8 matches remaining to play.