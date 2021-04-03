Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ruled out making a summer move for striker Sergio Aguero who is billed to depart Manchester City this summer.

Manchester City's all-time record goalscorer has so far won four League titles, an Emirates FA Cup, and five League Cups during his ten years stay at the club.

Spanish tactician Mikel Arteta has looked to hand youth opportunity since his arrival at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal chief coach, with current strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and French man Alexandre Lacazette among their most experienced footballer.

When Arteta was questioned whether the North London club could make a transfer move for the Argentine,” Arteta replied: “No, no, no… we will see what happens with him in the future.”

The departing Manchester City striker is widely remembered for his added-time goal in the last match of the 2011-12 campaign, his debut season, against Queens Park Rangers which secured Manchester City’s first League title.

Mikel Arteta, who served as assistant to current City boss Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium from 2016-2019 said “Anybody that has been close to Sergio would say the same thing.”

“He has probably been the main face or one of the three main faces that has lifted that project.

“You need some leadership, some quality, players to create moments to start to build a project like they did and Sergio is probably the biggest face on that project.

“It is not only the way in which he plays [but] his charisma, personality and the way he is. He is loved by everybody at the club.

“It is sad to see someone leaving like him but I think what he has done there he will be in the history.

Despite playing just a few matches for the runaway Premier League leaders this campaign due to injury as Pep Guardiola’s team target an unprecedented four titles, the Arsenal boss is convinced Aguero will continue to be successful at his next team.

Arteta added, “Sergio has a unique quality to see spaces where nobody else can see and score goals in a really easy way so that I am sure that he will find the right next project.”

Meanwhile, the Arsenal boss praised France international striker Alexander Lacazette, who will enter the last twelve months of his Arsenal contract this coming summer window, for his displays in recent months.

Arteta said of Lacazette, “He has been in really good form for months now,”

“I think he is sustaining that level. He is scoring goals, providing the team with something different as well.

“His work rate has been phenomenal, and it is what we want. We need those types of players hitting the best level if we want to have the chance to do that because of the season.

“We have been missing goals, that creativity in the final third and we need those players to step in and make a difference for the team.”

Spanish La Liga side Sevilla and Serie A team AS Roma have been heavily linked with a summer move the 29-year-old France striker who joined Arsenal from Ligue 1 side Lyon in 2017.

The Gunners play host to Liverpool on Saturday, nine points adrift Premier League’s top four teams, with the North Londoners set to face Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa League last-8 during the next two weeks.