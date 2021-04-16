In 1999, Daniel Snyder purchased the Washington Football Team for roughly $750 million. Today, the franchise is worth nearly $3 billion, and it is considered to be one of the most recognized brands in the United States. Snyder has also invested millions of dollars into community outreach programs during his time as owner of the team.

The Washington Charitable Foundation Has Donated Millions to Various Programs

Since its inception in 2000, the Washington Charitable Foundation has donated roughly $29 million to individuals, companies and other groups throughout Washington D.C. One of its core programs is Loads for Love, which allows children to wash their clothes for free at more than 80 locations throughout the community. Parents are also allowed to wash clothes on behalf of any children who are too young to do so on their own.

By giving children access to clean clothes, they are more likely to stay in school and be free from shame or embarrassment. They are also more likely to participate in extracurricular activities that require students to wear a dedicated uniform.

In addition to Loads of Love, this group has invested money into childhood literacy, mental health and physical wellness programs. These initiatives are designed to help children stay out of trouble while also learning the skills needed to thrive as adults.

Daniel Snyder Appreciates Those Who Serve in the Military

In 2016, he collaborated with the Gary Sinise Foundation to build a paralyzed man a home that was adapted to accommodate his special needs. The man was a lifelong fan of the team who was paralyzed while serving in Iraq.

Throughout his tenure as the Washington Football Team’s owner, Dan Snyder has made sure to express his appreciation for all of those who serve. For instance, he has hosted viewing parties at FedExField for military, held reenlistment ceremonies and hosted events dedicated to the memory of those who have served in the past.

Strong Ties to the State of Virginia

The Football Team holds its regular season practices at the Inova Sports Performance Center at The Park. This facility is located in Loudoun County, and since 2012, Dan Snyder has spent millions of dollars upgrading the facility. In 2013, the team decided to move its summer training camp to Richmond. During the team’s first camp at Bon Secours Training Center, an estimated 165,000 people showed up to watch the team go through various drills.

Dan Snyder: Known for His Business Acumen

Snyder Communications Inc. was founded in 1985, and in a short period of time, it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). By the time it was sold in 2000, the company was generating almost $1 billion in revenue per year. At the time of the sale to Havas, the firm had roughly 77,000 employees who worked in 17 different countries. Today, Snyder owns a variety of private companies that operate throughout the United States. Snyder also owns Red Zebra Broadcasting, which is the parent company for multiple radio stations throughout the state of Maryland. See more information about Dan Snyder here.