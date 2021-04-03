It’s no longer news that Chelsea will look to bolster their forward line in the coming summer transfer window. Failure of Timo Werner and the other attackers to fire as expected will force the Blues hierarchy to look into the market to bring in a tested and trusted number 9. Topping their wishlist is Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Tammy Abraham's low goal return and his failure to stay feet, coupled with the fact that France international Olivier Giroud is aging, the choice of signing Haaland is an obvious decision. A good number of Chelsea faithful's are already looking forward to the prospect of having the red-hot striker play up front, with Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Hakeem Ziyech providing the assist. Looks like a deadly quartet.

The Norway international striker is being courted by numerous Europe’s heavyweights ahead of the summer transfer window. That’s no shock considering he’s scored a whopping 49 goals in 49 matches for the German Bundesliga side that he joined from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2019.

Reports earlier in the week suggest Barcelona are leading the race to complete the signing of the Norwegian as Haaland’s representatives reportedly arrived at the Spanish club for talks with the President of the Catalan club Joan Laporta.

ESPN suggest German side Dortmund will demand about £150million for the prolific striker this summer, a transfer fee that would make the forward, the most expensive acquisition in the history of the Premier League.

Chelsea have an owner with the financial muscle in Roman Abramovich, that could bankroll such a massive deal with ease. And if Chelsea were able to convince the striker to reject interest from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, and a host of other European clubs to move to Chelsea, the Blues would possess one of the most formidable attacking lines in European football.

Haaland would certainly serve as the pillar around Chelsea’s attack. Considering his goalscoring ability, that would be understandable. Behind the 20-year-old striker would be an array of attacking starlets, much of which was acquired last summer.

It would be absolutely impossible to squeeze all their attacking talents into the starting XI, Thomas Tuchel will sure have a selection headache, no matter the formation deployed, there are not enough attacking positions.

Just in case France international striker Olivier Giroud leaves the West London club when his contract runs out at the end of June, the Blues would still have the following attacking talents ahead of the 2021/22 season: England international Tammy Abraham, the German duo of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, Moroccan attacker Hakim Ziyech, American star Christian Pulisic, England duo of Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

And all of this is even before the talks as to whether England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to the first-team squad at Stamford Bridge following his loan spell at London club Fulham.

If such a number of options became a reality for Chelsea’s German tactician, ThomasTuchel, the former PSG boss would certainly have to switch from his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation to a setup that accommodates more attackers.