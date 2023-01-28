As we count the days till the 13 of February to see a super bowl of 2023, it’s a good time to remember the history of this great championship.

The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL) in the United States. It is the culmination of a regular season that begins in the late summer of the previous calendar year. The game is played on the first Sunday in February and is considered the biggest event in American sports. The Super Bowl has become a cultural phenomenon, with millions of people tuning in to watch the game, the halftime show, and the commercials. But how did it all begin?

The first Super Bowl was played on January 15, 1967, between the champions of the NFL and the American Football League (AFL). The AFL was a rival league that had been founded in 1960, and the two leagues had agreed to merge in 1970. The first Super Bowl was played in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with the NFL-champion Green Bay Packers defeating the AFL-champion Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10. The game was originally called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, but it was later renamed the Super Bowl.

The first few Super Bowls were not particularly well-attended, and the game was not yet the cultural phenomenon it would become. However, that began to change in the 1970s, as the Super Bowl became increasingly popular. The 1972 Super Bowl, which featured the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins, was the first Super Bowl to be played in a domed stadium, and it was also the first to be broadcast in color. This was the first Super Bowl that was truly a national event, and it began the tradition of the game being played in a different city each year.

As with any major sport event, the Super Bowl is also a major occasion for souvenir sales. From t-shirts and hats to pennants and programs, there is a wide variety of items available for fans to purchase as a way to remember the game. One of the most popular items is mini super bowl championship trophies that are sold after each game starting from 1967. Another popular item is the Super Bowl ring, which is given to the players and coaches of the winning team as a symbol of their victory.

The 1970s and 1980s were dominated by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, who each won four Super Bowls during this time period. The Steelers and the 49ers were considered to be two of the best teams in the league, and their match-ups in Super Bowls XIII and XIX are still considered to be among the greatest games in the history of the sport.

The early 2000s saw the New England Patriots, led by quarterback Tom Brady, establish themselves as one of the greatest teams in NFL history. The Patriots won six Super Bowls between 2001 and 2019, including three in four years between 2001 and 2004. The Patriots and the Patriots-era teams are known for their consistency and are considered one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history.

The 2010s saw a number of teams win their first Super Bowl, including the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs. The Super Bowl LIV in 2020 was significant as it was the first time that the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs met in the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs winning 31-20.

As for the souvenirs, they not only become a big part of the event itself but are also used by fans as a way to express their love for the team. In addition to official merchandise, many fans also purchase unofficial souvenirs such as homemade signs and banners, t-shirts, and hats. Some fans even go as far as to purchase items like game-worn jerseys or footballs that have been used in the game. One of the most interesting items can be found on the eyesonsport.com website and it’s a photoshopped picture of your standing surrounded by your favorite team, which sounds pretty amazing.

The Super Bowl has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 1967. It has grown into a cultural phenomenon that is watched by millions of people around the world, and it has become a showcase for some of the greatest players and teams in the history of the sport. The Super Bowl is not just a game; it is an event that brings people together and creates memories that last a lifetime.