To the delight of many fans of club football, the FIFA international window break is finally over, and club football resumes this weekend with players returning to their respective club sides to take off from where they stopped two weeks ago.

Premier League football resumes this weekend, with Chelsea hosting West Brom at home on Saturday launch time in the Premier League.

The West London club will be hoping that the long international break will not have a negative effect on their momentum, with Chelsea currently on a 15-match unbeaten run in all tournaments under German tactician Thomas Tuchel.

It’s the beginning of a vital run of matches for Thomas Tuchel’s men, with the UEFA Champions League last eight encounters against former Champions FC Porto from Portugal and the Emirates FA Cup last-four tie against runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City coming up in the next few weeks, so Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to have all his players fully fit to select from as he also attempts to keep up the pressure in the champions league race.

Having said that, here are the latest injury news for the Blues.

Thiago Silva

The central defender has played a major role this campaign following his free transfer switch from French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain I the summer but has been sidelined since the start of February with a thigh problem – though Chelsea have performed pretty well without the Brazilian.

However, it appears like the big centre-back could be in contention to face West Brom on Saturday after posting an update on his social media page showing him back in training with the team.

Jorginho

The midfield maestro sustained a knee injury few days before the start of the international break, with Italy coach Roberto Mancini confirming that the Italian midfielder would not be fully fit to represent his national team in either of the country’s World Cup qualifiers.

The decision was reached that the 29-year-old midfield maestro would not be risked for his National team, but whether he recovers in time for the game against West Brom is uncertain, and with a massive game against Portuguese side Porto in midweek it could be down to the Chelsea boss to decide whether to risk him or not.

Edouard Mendy

The safe hand did not feature for his national team – Senegal over the recent international window break due to a scheduled dental procedure.

However, the international break looks to have handed the 29-year-old goalkeeper enough time to recover fully to take his spot in goal against West Brom on Saturday.

N’Golo Kante

A massive headache for the Blues after returning to Stamford Bridge during the international break with a hamstring injury.

The problem is believed to be a minor one after the 30-year-old midfielder played the entirety of France’s FIFA World Cup Qualifying match against Ukraine before noticing some discomfort after the game.

The midfield maestro has been a regular this campaign under both ex-boss Frank Lampard and present manager Thomas Tuchel, so any absence would be a huge blow, particularly if his partner Jorginho is not fit enough to play against West Brom.