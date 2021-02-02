The countdown to Super Bowl LV is on. Excitement for the match is well and truly starting to build, not just in the United States, but around the world. Around 100 million people tuned in to watch Fox’s broadcast last year as the Kansas City Chiefs came back from 10 points adrift in the final quarter to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, and with the coronavirus pandemic striking since, those numbers are set to rise this year.

So, with just days until kick-off, we’ve put together this guide of everything you need to know ahead of the big game. Read on to find out more.

Who is in the Super Bowl?

There’s no better place to start than with the two teams. Super Bowl LV will be contested between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs, who won their first Super Bowl last year, will be aiming to become the first side to win the championship back-to-back since the New England Patriots’ successive triumphs in the early 2000s. However, the Bucs and Tom Brady will have other ideas. The 43-year-old quarterback was at the helm of those Patriots victories, and four others, and he’ll be hoping to take home his seventh Super Bowl ring from 10 attempts.

What are their chances?

Well, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been fancied in almost every betting exchange since before a ball was even kicked (or thrown) this season, and their performances on the field have justified their status as favourites. The Chiefs finished the regular season with a 14-2 record and beat the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills in the play-offs en route to the Super Bowl.

For the Bucs, on the other hand, things haven’t been that straight forward. They finished the regular season with an 11-5 record, before beating Washing 31-23 in the Wild Card round to reach the play-offs. Not many people would have tipped Tampa to get past either the New Orleans Saints nor the Green Bay Packers, especially with games taking place on the road, but they prevailed both times, and even with Brady, it’s a real underdog story for the Bucs, who will feature on Super Sunday for the first time since their sole championship victory over the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas-based) in 2003.

What was the score when the sides met in the regular season?

Game week 12 was when the sides met in the regular season. A field goal and two touchdowns gave the Chiefs a whopping 17-0 lead inside the first quarter, but with some trademark Brady brilliance, which included three touchdown passes, the Bucs were able to salvage a very respectable 27-24 defeat.

Where is the Super Bowl taking place?

For the first time in Super Bowl history, one of the teams will be competing on home soil. Yes, that’s right, in 55 Super Bowls, which have taken place across 25 different stadia, Tampa Bay will be the first to have the honour of playing at their own venue, the Raymond James Stadium.

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will take place on February 7th, so the good news is that it is not long to wait. If you’re based in the United Kingdom, however, the bad news is that you’re going to be in for a long night. Kick-off is scheduled for around 11:30pm whilst the earliest it’s expected to finish is around 3am. Those in the US will be treated to a much earlier kick-off of around 6:30pm ET.

Who is headlining the Halftime Show?

Of course, aside from the football, the Halftime Show is one of the main attractions and this year all eyes will be on The Weeknd. The Canadian had a massive year in 2020 with his hit Blinding Lights, and you can bet that that song will be performed at some point during the show.

Will there be fans in attendance?

Yes, the good news is that there will be a limited number of fans in attendance. 22,000 spectators will be allowed into the Raymond James Stadium, including 7,500 health care personnel who have received the covid-19 vaccine and a further 14,500 fans who have been lucky enough to get their hands on tickets.

What is our prediction?

Brady vs Mahomes is going to make for one great matchup, and we’re predicting it to be just as tight as it was when the two sides went head-to-head in the regular season. However, let’s go for slightly higher score of 30-27 to the Chiefs. Whatever the outcome, it’s going to be a Super Bowl for the ages, and one we will see on repeat for years to come.