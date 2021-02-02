Microgaming is one of the premier software and game providers in the online gambling industry. The company started in 1994, has let up on innovating and continuously evolving to stay ahead of the competition.

The company has been the pioneer of several new technologies that have brought us some of our favorite casino games. Microgaming has proven itself time and time again as one of, if not the best software provider.

The company has a very long and proud history, starting in the early days of the industry. Microgaming was one of the few software developers to have a casino in the early days. The company made its debut with the now infamous Gaming Club Casino.

This casino is over 20 years now and still runs on Microgaming software, isn’t that a true tale of success and perseverance. the company prides itself on employing the best designer and developers to help take their games to the next level.

Microgaming Games

As stated earlier, Microgaming is an industry leader when it comes to game development. The software developer has made a lot of games in over 20 years on the market. Here we will take a look at some of the best Microgaming games that have put the online gambling world on notice.

Avalon II

Avalon II is a sequel to the original Avalon that takes gamblers on an Arthurian adventure that transcends even the original. Avalon II is one of Microgamings’ newer games so you can expect high-end graphics and creative sound design. The video slot follows the life of King Arthur, with an abundance of special features and many ways to win big.

Game of Thrones

This HBO series released in April of 2011, is one of the most-watched TV series on the planet. So, when the news came out that Microgaming and HBO were collaborating on a game of thrones themed slots. The whole world was impatiently waiting for the release date.

When the slot was finally released, it garnered a lot of support from fans of the show. This propelled the slots into infamy and everyone was playing it. The slot takes you on a journey to the seven kingdoms. With plenty of special features, you will be winning almost every time you spin.

Jurassic World

This video slot takes you down memory lane with dinosaurs roaring in the hit movie of the same name. Spinning this slot is guaranteed to bring you joy, and the chance to win incredible prizes. If you’re lucky enough, you’ll get to see the Indominus Rex which will multiply your winnings.

The slots completely embody everything the movie was. The slots even feature the 3 locations from the original movies. This attention to detail is why Microgaming has had prolonged success in the industry.

Thunderstruck II

This slot game is one of the most popular at online casinos in the world. Microgaming outdid themselves when they released this slot. With its Morse mythology theme and incredible visuals that make you feel like one of the gods. The game has 5 reels and a lot of special features that increase your odds of winning it all.

Jackpot Slots

Microgaming doesn’t only make the best casino games but also has some of the best jackpot slots. The company has produced over 600 games over the years, most of which are slots. However, when we talk about jackpot slots Microgaming is king. They have repeatedly paid out the largest sums to players and intend to keep doing so.

In 2009, Microgaming’s Mega Moolah jackpot slot paid out a total of $6,374,434. Only to be outdone by another payout to a Brit in 2015 of £13,209,300. Let’s take a look at some of the popular and most lucrative Microgaming jackpot slots.

Mega Moolah

Knick named the Millionaire maker for all the payouts it made over the years. This is a classic slot that anyone who frequents an online casino is familiar with. The slot was designed to allow all players to get a chance at becoming a millionaire. With a low wager of $0.25 – $6.25, players can spin and spin till they get their desired result.

This slot lets you enjoy the thrills and satisfaction of gambling without breaking the bank. With an RTP in the 90s, you are bound to hit the jackpot anytime.

Major Millions

Another progressive slot where players have the potential to go home with huge winnings on a couple of spins. The slot provides several paylines that players can choose from and bet on each payline separately.

The Major Millions slot paid out over $1.5 million to a player. That was its biggest payout, so don’t shy away from this slot. You never know if luck is on your side.

King Cashalot

King Cashalot rhymes with King of Camelot which is how you’ll be feeling when you hit it big on this slot. With 9 different paylines, 5-reels, and a load of special features that will trigger big jackpots.

King Cashalot is an older slot created way back in 2004. However, this doesn’t make it any less interesting than the new slots that are available now. This slot has cemented itself has one of the best progressive slots and players shouldn’t overlook it for any reason

Free Games

The software developer knows that not everyone might be interested in playing their slots for real money. Therefore, they have all their games up on their website for free play. This is also an advantage for players who intend to play for real money. They can learn about the special features and rules of the game before playing for real money.

You don’t need to download anything or pay any kind of fee. Neither do you have to log in or sign up, just search for the game on their site. In no time you will be enjoying your favorite Microgaming slots, scratch card, or other games.

Live Casino

Live dealer games have taken the industry by storm and it looks like they are here to stay. Microgaming has been adding live casino games to its catalog, which allows players to get the land-based casino feel.

Players have been gravitating towards a live casino in recent times because of the interaction with a live dealer. We expect the software developer to continue to innovate and bring even more live games to the scene.

Quickfire Platform

Microgamings’ games are one of the most sought after games in the industry. Knowing this the company created its platform called “Quickfire”. The platform was created to seamlessly integrate their games with the online casino. This makes the developer very reliable and casinos don’t have to worry about their games breaking down.

Mobile Casino

The world is going mobile and Microgaming has been aware of that since 2004 when it launched its first mobile software. The developer now has its entire library of games optimized for all types of mobile devices and operating systems.

Players can enjoy Microgaming games on the go! and not have to miss out on potential winnings

Final Thoughts

It’s obvious for all to see that Microgaming has some of the best casino games in its library. You can go wrong by playing at a Microgaming online casino. If you want to any of the Microgaming games click here.