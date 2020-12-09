Most sportsbooks online don’t actually set their odds or correct the outcome of them. This is all done by external companies referred to as odds providers or betting providers. Odds providers are made up of teams of expert sports analysts who keep track of most relevant sporting events all over the world, and the development of every match played. If a star football player is injured and has to sit the next game out, the odds provider will be the first to know, and will adjust the odds on the relevant match accordingly.

No matter if you visit a betting shop in the UK or an online gambling website in Sweden, the odds available have all been set by an odds provider. There are however a limited number of odds providers out there, and many sportsbooks use the same ones. This means that you may find the same odds or availability at two different betting websites. Knowing the different odds providers can help you select the sportsbook with the best fitting odds for you. In this article, we are going to take a closer look at some of the biggest odds providers.

Kambi – A Swedish company with huge coverage

Kambi is one of the most commonly used odds providers by online sportsbooks. When it comes to availability, they are hard to beat. Kambi provides odds on over 65 different sports, E-sports, and various other markets such as politics. Naturally, focusing on such a large variety of sports means that Kambi usually don’t have the best odds available. They do however have one of the biggest sortiments out there. If you are in the market for a sportsbook where you can find the most varied odds on the largest number of sports, betting websites the deal with Kambi can never go wrong.

Betsson – The huge company provides their own odds

Swedish betting and casino giant Betsson is one of the biggest names in the online betting community right now. Loved by players all over the world, Betsson has received a full 5 star rating from many different gambling experts. Being such a massive and successful company, the Betsson Group have decided to go their own way. They have their own odds department, and both set the odds and post their results. This method is applied to all the Betsson brands, including Betsafe, NordicBet and CasinoEuro.

SBTech – The number one choice for live betting

SBTech may fall a bit short when it comes to availability and the different sports available, but if you are specialising in live betting on a specific sport, there is no better alternative. SBTech offers odds on some 50-ish sports, and focuses on the live experience of these. According to the provider themselves, they set more than 20,000 live odds every single month. If your main focus for instance is live betting on Premier League football, sportsbooks partnering up with SBTech are sure to give you value for your money.

BetRadar

BetRadar is considered to be the one of the leading business-to-business betting providers in the world right now. They provide odds to more than 600 sportsbooks spread over 80 countries around the world. Their slogan is “Driven by facts”, which pretty much sums it up when it comes to BetRadar. They are master analysts that focus primarily on accurate and fair odds.

As a final word we would like to take the opportunity to remind our readers that since the sportsbooks simply put the odds provided by these companies on offer, even the biggest betting sites have to wait for the odds providers results to come in after a match. This is why you sometimes may have to wait a while before your coupon pays out its winnings. The odds providers get their information from the official organizers, and sometimes the process is slow. Keep this in mind the next time, before you head on into the customer support after 5 minutes of waiting for your bet to be paid out. It might save you some time.