New phones are released to the market every year, and 2020 is no different. Phone fans are waiting eagerly for new releases as they look forward to upgrading to a new one. There are several reasons why you should advance to a new phone. Maybe you want better features, a better camera, a gadget with plenty of storage, or one with superior connectivity features. Lucky for you as 2020 brings new phones, some with 5G network, or one you desire.

If you are looking forward to upgrading your phone in 2020, then you are in luck. These latest releases will give you an enhanced experience, thanks to the advanced and additional features. Here is a list of the best must-have phones in 2020.

Best Budget Phone: iPhone SE

Apple has taken the world by surprise this year when they launched iPhone SE. It costs half the price to what other Apple phones cost but still delivers. For under $400, you get an amazing bargain offer for brilliant speed, performance, quality, and features.

It also features the usual A13 Bionic chipset CPU offered in the other iPhones and an iOS 13 operating system. However, you will not receive all the benefits like in a true flagship Apple phone, but only a few features. For instance, the battery and the camera are not as good as those in the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone SE is the perfect choice for those searching for a cheap device. Besides, here are some of the benefits you can expect:

Water and dust resistant screen.

Faster Wi-Fi 6 plus a Gigabit LTE for faster downloads and web use.

Dual sim.

Best Smartphone for Most People: iPhone 11

If you are an Apple iPhone fan but cannot afford to stretch your budget to iPhone 11 Pro, then this iPhone 11 is an affordable alternative. It comes with almost the same features as the Pro version. The iPhone is available in several bright colours and features A13 Bionic Chipset, 6.1-inch HDR Liquid Retina screen, 3GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

It has an impressive battery life possible from the 3,110 mAh battery. This can allow the user to play several games or watch videos for long hours before they charge the phone.

However, you will not get the same flexibility as of the iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone 11 has a dual-camera and not the tri-camera. So the quality will be a little bit lower. However, the great advantage of the iPhone 11 is that you will not notice the difference between it and other Apple expensive phones. It is the perfect balance of price and features. Here are some reasons why you need this device:

Great battery life

Dual-lens camera

Lovely design and colours

Lots of features like iPhone 11 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S20 ULTRA

Samsung has done a good job in this S20 Ultra phone. It comes with 100x digital zoom for the rear camera and is generally a stunning phone that feels good in the hands of the user. It features a 6.9-inch display, which makes it easy and pleasing to the eyes.

Additionally, the S20 ULTRA is the priciest of the S20 versions all credits to its powerful performance and impressive features. A 5,000 mAh battery is also an added advantage as it can run for long hours without the need for frequent trips to charging.

The high price is the only disadvantage of this phone, however, here are the reasons why the S20 ULTRA is the best phone in 2020:

Has a versatile camera

128 GB storage capacity

Huge and soft 120Hz Screen

High-quality internal hardware.

Google Pixel 4

The Google Pixel series has been going on for quite some time now, and it also makes the list as the best phone in 2020. One feature that makes this model stand out is the camera. This time around, the camera has a second lens meaning you will capture better and high definition shots.

Other cool features in the Google Pixel 4 include the Face Unlock screen for enhanced security and a Motion Sense so you can have better control on your music and other apps. The phone also includes a full waterproof screen and a wireless charging system.

Other Best Phones in 2020

The list does not end in Google Pixel 4 and there is still a long way to go. Other good phones in 2020 include:

iPhone Pro 11

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

OnePlus 9 PRO

Sony Xperia 1

Google Pixel 3A

Moto G Power.

Final Thoughts

These are just some of the best phones you can expect in 2020. Make sure to choose a phone that matches your budget and fits your needs. Moreover, it should have better features than your current phone.