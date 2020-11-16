Travel back in time to ancient America in Shaman’s Dream slot by Eyecon. This beautifully designed Native American-themed game is packed with free games and will teach you about the guardians of wisdom and magic.

Game Features

Eyecon’s Shaman’s Dream is a 5-reel, 3-row, 25-payline slot. Set in the American wilderness at twilight, this game boasts mystical music, stunning graphics, exciting gameplay and an RTP of 95.44%. And with up to 240 free spins on offer, and a top prize of 4,750 times your stake, this slot can make your dreams come true. Available on all devices from between 25p and £12.50 per spin, play Shaman’s Dream now and experience ancient America.

How to Play

Shaman’s Dream is an easy game to play. To start spinning the reels, simply select the amount of paylines you wish to use (up to 25) and your initial wager (from 25p up). Then click spin.

Symbols

There are 12 symbols in this game, and all of these are related to the theme. The lower value symbols award you up to 5 times your stake per payline and include axes, totems, necklaces, bears (all 4x), wigwams and knife pouches (5x). Meanwhile, the medium value symbols – eagles and white buffalos – pay you up to 10 times your bet, while the higher value symbols are worth a lot more. For instance, the woman awards you up to 19 times your stake and the warrior and tribe chief grant you up to 38.

The wolf is the wild symbol and can substitute for any other symbol in the game, except for the scatter. And if the wild appears in a winning combination with regular symbols, your payout is doubled. The scatter in this game is the dreamcatcher.

Bonus Features

Landing 5 wilds gives you 380 times your stake, while 3 or more scatters triggers the Free Games bonus feature. You can win 15 free spins here, and cash bonuses equal to 5, 20 or 450 times your bet. And all prizes in this round are tripled. Furthermore, if a wild symbol shows up on one of these wins, your triple is doubled. You can reactivate this feature up to 15 times and up to 240 spins are available. Wow!

Shaman’s Dream also boasts a Gamble Feature that grants you one last chance to double any win. In order to be successful with this, you need to select the correct option from the 2 provided. Thus, you’ve a 50-50 chance of being successful; nevertheless, be careful as it’s basically a double or nothing bet!

More About the Developer – Eyecon.

Established in 1997, Eyecon is one of the world’s leading developers of slots. The Australian company has a host of hit titles to its name, including Irish Luck, Fluffy Favourites and Legend of 5 Ninjas. Therefore, if you enjoy Shaman’s Dream, give one of their other games a try.

Final Thoughts

Shaman’s Dream slot is an exciting Native Indian-themed slot from Eyecon. So, are you ready to give it a spin?