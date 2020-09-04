With the COVID-19 playing the spoilsport, 2020 hasn’t been much of a year. There has been a lot of mixed reactions towards the pandemic. France and the Netherlands have canceled all action. However, with Germany being back in the game and the UEFA Nations League 2020/21 underway there is a lot of applause doing its rounds.

With the ongoing action and all the other games that are yet to be played over the next few months, we can start speculating on who is going to get rewarded for their outstanding performance in the season of 2019-2020. There are a couple of players who have a strong possibility of getting a boost to their rating this year.

Player’s FIFA Index rating depends on their performance and according to the 2019 football season’s performance. We have compiled a list of some of the promising players who are sure to grab a better ranking for FIFA 2021. The top players that might get a boost are as follows:-

Erling Braut Haaland

Erling Braut Haaland, the Norwegian striker from Borussia Dortmund, stole the show and dazzled the football world with his mesmerizing performance. With his tall and robust build, he is fast and lethal when handling the ball. In the total 40 matches he played in the season, he scored an astounding score of 54 goals. This has increased the chances for the rating of Erling Braut Haaland in FIFA 21 to go up to somewhere in the lower 80’s.

Jadon Sancho

The English player, Jadon Sancho plays as a Right Midfielder and is from Borussia Dortmund. With a score of 14 goals and 15 assists in the 2019’s Bundesliga season, he has a possibility of capturing the interest of Manchester United. With 15 Bundesliga goals, Jadon Sancho has become the youngest player to score this number of goals in the last season.

Mason Greenwood

Yet another English player with great talent and potential is Mason Greenwood. He may have started his FIFA 20 with a rating of 67 but his performance in the season of 2019 has raised his chances of getting a much higher score, and he might reach somewhere in the middle 70s. Though it’s a huge jump from his previous rating, he has a long way to go to become even better in his game.

Dayot Upamecano

The 21-year-old French player who plays as a Centre back for RB Leipzig has the potential to see a 9 point rise in his rating. This promising player has got some good moves especially his powerful shooting skills. With some matches yet to be played this year Dayot is hoping to improve his game as well as the rating.

Kylian Mbappé

Yet another French professional who plays as forward is a very promising player. Considered as one of the best players in the world Kylian is known for his dribbling, clinical finishing, and remarkable speed. The year 2020 has some matches left and he surely going to perform well and is expected to add 6 points in his FIFA 2021 rating which at the moment stands at 89.