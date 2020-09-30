There are many great hockey leagues in the world. From the OHL to the KHL. From the Olympics to the world championships. No other league however is considered as prestigious and widely followed as the National Hockey League. The NHL puts the 31 best teams in North America, 24 from the US and 7 from Canada, against each other in one of the highest quality hockey competitions in the world. The massive global coverage of the NHL has led to it being one of the most widely followed leagues in the world. Naturally, this has also led to it being one of the most popular hockey events for online betting. In this article we are going to look at everything you need to know in order to bet on the NHL; where to find the best odds, what a betting bonus is and some need-to-know things about the league in general.

NHL – Bet on players and teams

The NHL teams consist mainly of Canadian and American hockey players. These make up approximately 73% of the player rosters. The other most represented player nationalities are Sweden, Finland, Czech Republic and Russia. In other words, NHL features the best players from the most outstanding ice hockey nations in the world. The league offers many great opportunities to bet on the best goal scorers, both long term and in a single match. The National Hockey League has seen many incredible players throughout the years, and Canadian players Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe still hold the records for most goals scored ever. Howe having just passed 800, and Gretzky close to 900 goals!

The Canadian teams are without a doubt the most successful ones in the NHL. The Montreal Canadiens is the most successful team in the league’s history, with 24 wins. At second place with 13 wins are the Canadian Toronto Maple Leafs. At third place, we find the most successful American team, the Detroit Red Wings, with 11 wins. This makes the three mentioned teams regular favorites for betting fans. Many opt to bet on one of the three as the winner of the NHL long before the season even starts.

Of course it is possible to bet on such things as money line, sudden deaths, correct score, winning teams and so on, but we find that betting on the players and teams makes the experience much more thrilling and personal.

Finding the best odds to bet on

Finding the optimal betting website for placing your odds can be a tricky task. The web is full of great- and not-so-great sportsbooks that offer a vast range of NHL odds, including everything from money line to penalties. Finding the best betting website may take some time and research, but it is well worth the time spent. Make sure to analyze the odds being offered, the bonuses available, and customer feedback before you make a decision. Alternatively, you can use a comparison website that does the job for you. Websites such as Swedish https://oddsgurun.com/ have had the lives of many punters a whole lot easier.

Take advantage of a betting bonus

Many online sportsbooks offer a betting bonus to attract new customers. These bonuses often increase or decrease depending on the size of your initial deposit, and a somewhat larger deposit can give customers up to hundreds of dollars extra to play with. Bonuses may also include free bets, risk free bets, boosted odds and much more. Make sure to read the terms and conditions before accepting a bonus however, as most of them come with wagering requirements that must be met before withdrawing your winnings. You can also use comparison websites such as Brazilian https://onlineapostas.com.br/ to quickly browse the best bonuses currently available on the market.

Live betting and live streaming perfects the experience

One thing you have to look out for if you are to get the best betting experience possible is live betting. Live betting allows you to place realtime bets as the match unfolds, increasing the excitement manyfold. The best websites also offer live betting with live statistics, information and cashback. The cashback function can be used to close your bets before the match is over, getting part of your wager back if you suspect your bet will lose. You can also find betting sites that offer live streaming. This means that you can follow the games live on the betting websites, and may even include pay-per-view events.