Finding today’s most accurate soccer predictions can be a tough task. There are so many tipsters out there on the internet right now. It is hard to know which of them are good and which will not provide winning wagers regularly.

So how do you decide? Well, SportsPrediction is here to help. With free tips offered alongside expert, accurate soccer predictions on the market, the choice of potential bets here is almost endless. Here are a few things to think about when trying to decide what to bet on.

Check The Form Book

This is the most obvious place to start. The form book is key to today’s most accurate soccer predictions. Which teams are in form, and which ones are struggling? Often, betting odds can undervalue low-profile teams who are picking up some reliable results.

They find favor with the bigger teams regardless of how well they are playing out on the pitch. Value can, therefore, side with the underdog. Depending on factors such as injuries and suspensions, all these could affect their team selection on the day of the game.

What Can We Learn From Data?

Soccer statistics are massive now. Analytics has come into the sport in a big way throughout the last few years. Metrics such as expected goals – or xG for short – are now understood by even casual football fans. And they can help people to pick winning bets.

Data like xG is a great way to see how a team is performing on the pitch. This can help to show if a team is a good or bad value in the betting odds for a particular game. Data cannot tell us everything that will happen in the big game. The joy of football is that it remains unpredictable, possibly more so than any other major sport in the world.

What Is The Tipster’s Success Rate?

Want to follow today’s most accurate soccer predictions? You will want to know as much as possible about the tipster, providing recommendations for the big match. Many online soccer tipsters in this day and age are still anonymous.

When this is the case, it is difficult to trust them with money you have worked hard to earn. Instead, find tipsters open about who they are and what they do. Tipsters may also provide information on any sports betting strategies they use when coming up with accurate soccer predictions. And the best of them will be happy to share their success rate to reassure you they know what they are doing in the business.

On-pitch Conditions Play A Big Factor

Bookies calculating betting odds find it difficult to factor conditions into the prices they provide. Weather is so changeable and unpredictable. It is hard to see how it will affect a game. Leaving it until close to kick-off can, therefore, be a good way to get one over on the bookies. Strong winds and heavy rain are likely to affect teams who like to play passing football on the ground.

In these bad conditions, teams who favor a more direct and physical style of play might be preferred. The state of the pitch is another thing that should be considered when placing bets.

Some teams deliberately let the grass grow longer to give them a home-field advantage. Previous lousy weather can also result in a poor quality surface that makes it harder to put a top move together. These are all things that should be thought about when deciding what to bet on in the big game.