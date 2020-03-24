Gambling is a very popular global game and a lot of people love sports betting, casino gaming, and slot games. Indian gamblers are always on the lookout for the latest gambling website that can provide them with everything they might need to satisfy their gambling fix. These websites are the perfect answer to any gambler who’s looking to make some money and have fun. So, here are some of the websites that allow Indian customers to participate in online gambling:

BetWay

This BetWay website accepts people from the UK and India. It’s considered to be the most trusted bookmaker. If you’re just starting, then this would be perfect for you because it’s very user-friendly and easy for beginners. Also, If you’re an Indian national who’s into sports betting, you’ll be happy to know that it’s reviewed positively to be the overall favorite when it comes to online cricket betting in India and it can even accept Indian Rupees for each bet. The platform has many cricket betting options with a huge selection of football and rugby. Moreover, the banking system has a lot of decent deposit options that might prove useful. You can choose between, credit card, visa, Skrill, bank transfers, or Neteller.

LeoVegas

The LeoVegas platform is an excellent choice for mobile gambling, especially if you’re living in India and you wish to gamble on your smartphone. The registration process doesn’t take long and you could do it in less than two minutes. While it has some promotions, they are not that many to make a huge difference in your profits. Also, it doesn’t have many options for gamblers that want to try sports betting, but it does have live casino tables, many different online slots, and numerous online casino games.

Bet365

The Bet365 platform is considered to be one of the biggest bookmakers in the world. It has a huge selection of great casino games and sports betting options. It has a decent welcome bonus for beginners, and it offers free live streaming of your favorite sport. Whether it’s football, cricket, or horseback racing. It’s a very convenient choice for a lot of Indian gamblers, giving them easy banking options like Neteller, Skrill, visa or credit.

10Cric

This 10Cric platform is only available in India because it only accepts Indian customers. If you love cricket or any sports available, then you will find some amazing options available for betting on sports. This is probably one of the strongest India-only platforms in the market. It’s a decent choice for some exclusive bonuses too, making it an all-time favorite among Indian customers.

Royal Panda

The Royal Panda platform is known for its amazing live casino and unique options when it comes to sports betting. It’s one of the top gambling sites online and it’s eligible for Indian gamblers. It accepts Rupees and you can play various casino games when you’re not in the mood for sports betting. It has excellent bonuses and a stellar customer service department. It’s highly reviewed for its betting variety, the mobile experience, customer support, and great payment options.

Bodog

If you choose Bodog as your online betting service, you will enjoy some of the amazing perks of live betting. This includes fun live betting for football, golf, cricket, tennis, and a lot more. The only downside is that it has limited withdrawal options. It has excellent 24/7 customer support that is efficient and effective. Also, it has amazing promotions with great rewards. You can rest assured that your gambling experience here would be memorable and worth the effort and time spent watching the sports and placing bets.

22Bet

The 22Bet platform is known for its amazing gambling experience when it comes to its impressive selection of sports betting. You can start betting on live football, horse racing, or cricket whenever you want and it has excellent customer support that is available to any online gambler for a live chat online. Also, it has an interesting depositing option, Skrill, cryptocurrency, and Neteller. If you live in India, then this platform would be one of the most convenient betting websites in the market.

Online gambling is extremely convenient, and it saves you such a hassle because you’re accessing all the gambling platforms from the comfort of your own home whenever you like. You won’t find real-life casinos or gambling houses in India nowadays. This is why gamblers in India need various websites to be eligible for them because gambling is very popular among the customers there. You can satisfy your need for betting easily online while earning a decent amount of money in the process.