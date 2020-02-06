It has been over a year and a half since the Supreme Court of the United States has stricken down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act or PASPA of 1992. This meant that each state in the US can now decide on the legislation and regulation of local sports betting.

As of the moment, there are already 20 states that have already legalized sports betting locally, but not all these states have already launched it. Some of the states that are already profiting from betting are Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Oregon, and New York.

Last year, more have finally legalized and launched sports betting. This is why this year’s Super Bowl was expected to earn more than it did in 2019. Based on CNBC’s predictions, the industry is expecting 26 million people to wager on the Super Bowl.

Based on CNBC’s report as well, the expected total bet on the first game of the Super Bowl was expected to be 6.8 billion US dollars.



The first Sunday finally happened and the season kicked off with a match between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansan City Chiefs. The game ended with scores of 31-20 in favor of the Kansan City Chiefs.

Now, the revenue reports have already been submitted and the industry was surprised by the number of people who wagered on the first game. When the reports were finally submitted by Monday evening, it was found that New Jersey alone wagered a total of 52.4 million US dollars.

This is a great improvement from the 34.8 million US dollars that New Jersey made on the first game of Super Bowl last year. Despite the big increase of wagers, the 10 New Jersey retail bookies and 19 mobile and online bookies still lost around 4.28 million US dollars for a negative hold percentage of 7.8.

The regional president for Caesars Entertainment that manages the Atlantic City casinos said that Bally’s and Harrah’s sports book was jammed. Ron Baumann said, “We exceeded what we thought we would do by far,” he said. “We sold out every seat we had, every inch of seating.”

What should be known is that Nevada’s sportsbooks industry has made a total of 146 million US dollars of bet on Super Bowl last year. Even if it’s a huge amount, the bets this state took went down almost 10 million US dollars as it made 158 million US dollars in 2018.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island showed less interest in wagering because of the fact that the New England Patriots is not included in the Super Bowl this year. This is evident with the decreased revenue that the state made. This year, the state wagered 5.5 million US dollars. This is only 84 percent of the 6.5 million US dollars wagered last year.

New Hampshire is fairly new when it comes to this as it only started to take bets on December 30 of last year. The gamblers in New Hampshire placed wagers of over 2.3 million US dollars on the first Super Bowl game.

Charlie McIntire, the executive director of the New Hampshire Lottery expressed how happy the committee is with how things went in the state. He said, “We are extremely pleased with the results from our first Super Bowl and our first month overall of sports betting, and we look forward to continuing to build on this success as we engage more and more players.”

Mississippi wagered a total of 6.7 million US dollars while Delaware took in 2.1 million US dollars of bets. Oregon wagered about 2 million USD and like Nevada, Pennsylvania also hasn’t submitted how much bets the state took in for the Super Bowl.