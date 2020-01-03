Liverpool FC have had a great year or two, especially with their 2019 Champions League victory under their belts still fresh in the minds of fans. But for many fans of the Reds and those who bet on sporting outcomes with Fox Bet PA, thoughts are beginning to turn to which team might take the Premier League title this time around. In recent days, even, Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton gave the side an amazing 50 match unbeaten run – and if this trend continues, it could well be one of the team’s best years in history.

It’s certainly not in the bag for Liverpool, and there are plenty of other competitors who may be able to take the title off them. Who are they, and what threats do they pose? From popular sides with a strong chance, like Manchester City to outsiders such as Leicester City, there are plenty who could cause an upset for the Reds. This article will explore three of the teams who could knock Liverpool off the top spot.

Manchester City

One team that could be in the running to win the title is Manchester City. Currently, the odds on the side winning are 6/1 – so they’re certainly up there as a possible contender. Overall, there are a number of reasons why the side could surge ahead: one is that they have managed to secure 38 points in 18 games this season. They also have momentum on their side, thanks to having won the Premier League twice before – meaning that if they were to steal the title from Liverpool this time around, they would be performing a hat trick.

There are also some reasons why City might not be able to secure a victory in the Premier League. They have managed to pick up 12 wins, but they have also seen four losses – including one to Manchester United. So, like Liverpool, Manchester City is in the running for the top spot – but the title is certainly far from being in the bag.

Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool’s old rival from June’s Champions League final, Spurs, could be set to win out in the Premier League battle. The fact that the side managed to reach the final of that tournament at all last year is testament to the fact that they are skilled in pulling off big surges ahead, and the same could happen this time around.

However, the odds are not looking good for them in terms of a Premier League victory. Currently, many bookmakers are putting them on odds as bad as 750/1 – suggesting that a victory is far from being certain. Over the course of the season so far, the side have only managed to accrue 26 points – and with a new manager in place after Mauricio Pochettino was booted out late in 2019, instability could well end up hampering the club’s chances of victory.

Leicester City

It’s also worth investigating some of the outsiders in the race, too. Odds from one provider have put the Midlands side at 66/1 currently and at 100/1 with many others, suggesting that there’s at least an outside chance that the Premier League title win they secured in the 2015-16 season could be on the cards to be repeated again. So far, they’ve won 12 games this season out of the 18 they’ve played – and, crucially, they have managed to score an unbroken record of eight in one go at one stage. Perhaps the one major thing fueling positive perceptions about their chances, however, is the amazing victory they pulled off over Southampton – beating the side by nine goals to nil.

But the dream of a Premier League win is still somewhat elusive. For many, the likelihood of Leicester City pulling off such a victory again is very low. The odds on them winning last time they did so were 5000/1 at one stage! But bookies and even pundits have been proven wrong before, and there’s at least a small chance that they will be proven wrong again.

Liverpool has long since been a strong performer when it comes to keeping up its motivation to win, and a Premier League win this season is not out of the question, but it’s certainly not guaranteed, either. With Spurs, Leicester City, Manchester City and more all clamoring for a possible win, there’s plenty for the side to keep a watch for.