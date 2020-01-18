Weekend Golf Deals, Short Break Special Offers & Golf Days

Those seeking a golfing weekend or short break in the UK are best placed to check out a range of special offers that are available. The most popular special offer is found by travelling on a Sunday. Here is a like of the best golf breaks UK by Golf Holidays Direct. Of the countless prestigious golfing venues scattered throughout the United Kingdom, the exclusive band of Open Championship venues are the most famous and sought after.

Soaked in the history of golf’s most illustrious tournament, the Open rotation is filled with names to make any golfer weak at the knees – choose from a list including Turnberry, Carnoustie, Royal Birkdale, Royal St. George’s and more, all headed by St Andrews, the most revered of any golfing destination. To experience the greatest links courses and the true heritage of the game, work your way through the list of Open Championship greats.

Having hosted The Open Championship for 34 consecutive years before the Claret Jug eventually travelled South to Royal St George’s, it is safe to say that Scotland is very much the home of Open Championship golf with 7 courses, and will have hosted a total of 96 times by 2018, and countless others which lay claim to the best course never to have held an Open. For those wanting to experience multiple venues as part of their tour, a trip to the West Coast can see you tick off the likes of Prestwick, Royal Troon and Turnberry easily with all 3 courses within 45 minutes of each other, while those seeking the East Coast should consider a trip to include the likes of Carnoustie, Muirfield and St Andrews.

Whether it is recreating Seve celebrating on the 18th green on the Old Course or enjoying your own Duel in the Sun at Turnberry, we’re pleased to bring you unique opportunities to experience these classic links courses.

Alongside these Open heavyweights are the likes of Princes (host venue in 1932) and Royal Cinque Ports (two-time venue, which would’ve held more but the sea encroached on the course) located on the Kent Coast, or even the original host of the Open Championship, Prestwick, on Ayrshire’s Western coast, there are many fantastic courses to explore and enjoy.

These Sunday Driver deals are significantly discounted to include not only a Sunday night stay but golf on both the Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. These deals can see you playing the very best golf courses, such as The Brabazon at The Belfry or The Twenty Ten at The Celtic Manor for savings of up to 50% on staying on a Friday or Saturday night. Bag yourself a money saving bargain break by taking advantage of special offers that can be enjoyed by travelling as a group with numerous golf courses and hotels offering free places for groups or societies of 8 or more people. These vary but a lot of golf resorts will offer 1 in 8, 1 in 12 or 1 in 16 free, please speak to your golf consultant at Golf Holidays Direct for more information.