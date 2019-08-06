The Cisco 100-105 ICND1 exam, which is Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 1, is a 90-minute test with 45-55 questions. Passing the exam will qualify you for CCENT, or the Cisco Certified Entry Networking Technician certificate. If you are an individual who is looking to start a career in networking, which includes the fields of routing and switching, Cisco 100-105 is the first step towards the certification that is going to secure your job in the networking realm. To start with your preparation, here is the guide for you to pass this entry-level test.

Step 1: Resources

The first step before preparing is to plan and decide which resources you should use for learning. There are countless materialsthat can be helpful in determining your success in the exam due to high reliability and quality. They are described as follows:

Videos

Video tutorials can be immensely helpful in explaining the dynamics of the course carefully. With visual info graphics, you can easily understand the information and apply your knowledge. You can access the PrepAway and Exam-Labs training courses. Some of the free ones include the full INE boot camp available on YouTube with no charges associated at all. Some people might find it difficult to understand something from a book. Therefore, a video training service is a way you should opt for.

Books

Books can have a plethora of extremely important content, which can immensely help you with your ICND1 exam. One of the most recommended guides is CCENT ICND1 Study Guide: Exam 100-105, 3rd edition. There are also a number of books provided by the Cisco Press. They are also very good, but if you want to understand the basics in a simpler and entertaining language, then the CCENT study guide by Todd Lammleis the best choice.

Labs

One of the best ways to prepare for your exam is to practice and improve your skills, apply your knowledge and analyze problems for a right solution. There is no better way than practicing labs made for this purpose. The physical labs can give you a quick understanding of what you have learned. Try to build a topology of topics that you want to cover, i.e. NTP, DHCP, IPv4, IPv6, NAT, CDP, SSH, Telnet, etc., by incorporating it into your plan. Then, follow the guide with the essential physical equipment required to build your project and execute it by solving the problems.

Step 2: Personal Study Plan

The next step after acquiring all the necessary resources for your exam preparation is to design a proper study plan. This step will determine most of your success. Therefore, it is important to be consistent with your blueprint. There are some tips you need to pass your Ciscocertification test:

Don’t miss a single day of study

This is quite important, and one should not take it lightly. Consistency is the key to success and achievement. Therefore, it is not wise to put off what you can do today. Taking a day off will disrupt your whole routine, and you will waste a lot of time to recover it. After devising a proper plan, you must stick to it and have no excuses to make up for anything. This will let you cope with your courses, and you can even have a few days for revision.

Study alone with no false attractions

Taking care of your privacy is the next step. One cannot simply study in a room full of people. You must have a separate room with no one disturbing you. Besides, any false attraction should not be present. Anything can disturb your attention, and you will waste your time.

Take your time

It is not easy to study when you also have work and family. It will take much time to grasp the concepts. One topic will sometimes need more attention, and it is normal. You must give it a considerable time to understand it completely. You can also try it later. However, leaving is not an option, so you should take help from someone or any resource if you are unable to understand a topic. In addition, the exam will not only be a series of targeted questions mapped out from the official book but also a set of questions from the ocean of technological studies. Hence, it is wise for you to do further reading and take a full grasp on the concept.

Register for your exam in advance

A proper study plan requires an advance registration. There can be different situations when you are unable to register for your test or the deadline is missed. Hence, you should do this in advance.

Step 3: Exam Itself

This is the last step concerning your 100-105 ICND1 certification test. The rules are simple for passing your exam, and they involve:

Read the questions carefully; clarity is what will help you answer right.

Move on to the next question if you do not have an answer, try not to waste too much of your time on a single question.

Be positive, no matter what the result is.

Before the test, you can go to various online sites offering exam dumps, which can be helpful in highlighting key topics with cheat sheets for you to quickly focus on what is important. One of them is Prepaway, which provides quality content with questions picked out by the professionals. Braindumps can give you a quick access to extremely relevant and expected questions. You can score well if you take the PrepAway practice tests.

Conclusion

As you can see, the Cisco 100-105 exam is an entry-level test that still needs thorough preparation. The tips and tricks mentioned above are the most important things to get you closer to success.