Being such a long country with two coastlines, Mexico offers a wide range of top-notch surf spots. Although there are some big resorts on the carribean side like Cancun, the majority of the surf spots are on the Pacific side.

A common assumption is that Mexico is only for advanced surfer, but this is not the case. There are waves in Mexico for all different types of surfers, from the total novice who perhaps has only ever paddle boarded all the way through to the advanced surfer.

The incredible waves, rich culture, amazing weather, and delicious food come make Mexico a mandatory destination to visit. The best time of the year to visit is between March and October, although you will still get great waves in the off season where the line up will be a lot less crowded.

Here are our top 5 spots to surf in Mexico:

1. Cerritos, Los Cabos, Baja

The beginner-friendly waves of Cerritos are found right at the bottom of Baja in Los Cabos, where the swell wraps around the headland, providing fun right and left waves that can go on for over 150m metres.

The spot works on all tides so is the perfect place to spend the whole day on your surf holiday. You can seek shade under the many palm trees and enjoy fresh seafood, fruit and juices to keep you fuelled up in between sessions.

2. Sayulita, Puerto Vallarta, Nayarit

Sayulita has become a top surf spot for beginners and long-boarders in the last few years. It offers a relaxedlifestyle and a really mellow wave which is perfect for this learning to surf and longboarders.

The consistent waist to chest-high swells is what makes the area so enticing as it provides the perfect setting for longboarders to walk the nose and surfers to get a grip of the fundamentals, without enduring the wrath of Mexico’s more revered breaks. After your surf be sure to grab a smoothie or a coconut juice from one of the many beach front stalls

3. La Punta, Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca

Right at the south end of Puerto’s Zicatela beach, you’ll find the break of La Punta. Unlike the main break at Playa Zicatela which produces huge waves, La Punta is like its much younger brother with smaller yet still punchy waves.

It’s a left-hand pointbreak which peels around the headland providing great waves for beginners. It peels slowly from take-off, allowing you loads of time down the line to dial in some turns before speeding up as it reaches the inside.

4. San Agustinillo, Zipolite, Oaxaca

Just a short drive from downtown Puerto Escondido you’ll find the area’s most undiscovered spot – San Agustinillo!

While the focus of the surfing community has been drawn to the monstrous peaks of the Mexican Pipeline, San Agustinillo has quietly flown under the radar as a surfing paradise for beginners and intermediates.

This curved cove has gentle left and right waves that break onto golden sand and it works on all tides. In between surfs you can chill in your hammock whilst sipping piña coladas. San Agustinillo really is the ultimate surf getaway.

5. Ensenada, Baja California

A mainstay of the Mexican surfing scene, Ensenada is located just outside up-and-coming travel destination Tijuana and not far from the US border. This means that it attracts surfers from all over the world. Compared to the rest of Mexico the water is cold in Ensenada, and you’ll need a wetsuits.

For the more experienced surfer, the famed San Miguel beach is probably the best place to check out, with its consistent breaks and reliable swells. Todos Santos is up there too.