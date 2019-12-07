Through the Internet, you can easily access an extraordinary range of websites and contents. But the situation changes when you keep seeing the error sayings like “The uploader has not made this video available in your country.” or “This webpage has been blocked!”.

The truth is that you might be blocked from certain websites and content sometime somewhere. There are many reasons for Internet restriction. Some schools and businesses set network firewalls to put restrictions on which websites you visit. They generally do this to reduce distraction. While making websites available in certain regions is a way for the government to censor content.

VPN

The most efficient way is to install a reliable VPN service. VPN not only make you anonymous online to access blocked websites but also ensure your online security by encrypting all the traffic. Your data will not be intercepted by hackers, ISP, spies, etc.

Proxy

Another efficient tool to unlock websites is to set a proxy between your computer and the Internet. When you connect to a proxy server, you will be assigned a new IP address. This will mask your real IP address and allow you to access blocked content or websites. The downside is that it doesn’t encrypt your traffic.

Tor

Tor is quite similar to a VPN or proxy. It assigns you a new IP address when you use the Tor network. You can enjoy more anonymity when comparing it with a VPN or proxy because your traffic will be encrypted and rerouted through several randomly chosen servers from the Tor network.

Access the website in a mobile device or a different language

If a website denies your access, you can try a mobile version or view it in a different language. This works when the mobile version of this site or each language version has its own domain name and you are lucky to get access to one of them.

Use Google Translate

Using a translation service is another valuable method to unblock websites. By reading a translated version of the page you want to access, you don’t even actually visit the website. For example, you can enter the address of the website that is blocked in your country into Google translate, you will be able to access all the content of that page.

Avoid using the WiFi network

Sometimes, you are not able to visit certain websites at school because there are WiFi network filters. If you want to bypass school WiFi restrictions, you just need to switch from WiFi to mobile network.

Use the IP address instead of the URL

Websites can be blocked on the base of their URLs. If that’s the case, you are still able to visit the websites by their IP addresses. All you need to do is to get the IP address for any blocked website you want to access and type in it to pay a visit.

View the archived version of a website

Above all, you can unlock a website by browsing an archived version of the website. For example, you can use the Wayback Machine. Besides, Google also allows you to view a cached version. However, you are not able to access a website that has no latest version stored, requires a login or processes databases.