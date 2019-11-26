The group stages of the Champions League 2020 are now well under way, so it’s becoming easier to predict who will make it through to the knockout rounds. Beyond that, anything can happen, yet there are certain teams who stand out as the main contenders for European glory.

Manchester City – This is a team who stand out as being the hungriest and most capable of winning the UEFA Champions League this year. They’ve never done it before, but Pep Guardiola is making it his priority. City will need to show that they can handle the pressure in the later stages of the competition, especially if they face familiar rivals Liverpool. Still, they are current outright favourites to win

Liverpool – Liverpool were one of Big 6 in the Premier League last year, eventually missing out by one point to City. They did, however, dominate in European football, winning the UEFA Champions League. This year, they have every opportunity to do it again, and are showing great form both domestically and in Europe. They certainly won’t concede the title without a fight, and are second favourites to win.

Real Madrid – Real Madrid have won the Champions League 13 times, more than any other club, including four out of the previous five seasons and a three-year reign of supremacy under Zidane. Eden Hazard and Jovic have both joined the squad since last season, which should offer them more strength, but in truth Real Madrid haven’t shown the class needed yet, and sit second in their group, behind PSG.

Barcelona – Though not as highly ranked in Europe as they once were, Barcelona are still clearly up there as worthy contenders. They are top of the La Liga, arguably one of the toughest leagues in Europe, and have a strengthened squad that puts them as 4th favourites to win, though they will need to pick up the pace in attack and show better results to make it all the way.

Three teams are already through the group stages. They are Juventus, Bayern Munich and PSG. All are potential contenders to win the competition. Manchester United, meanwhile, who are still adjusting to life under Solskjaer, didn’t qualify this year.

Bayern Munich have made the quarter finals in six of the last seven seasons, last year losing out to Liverpool in the last 16. Juventus have Ronaldo, but still don’t seem to have stepped up enough. PSG are currently in great form in Europe, but aren’t considered to have the ability to go all the way.

Anything can happen in the knockout stages of European football, so it’s impossible to say who will win. For now, Manchester City are favourites, followed closely by Liverpool.