Sports bettors have been making money on basketball games like the NBA for years, and there are no signs of stopping it despite the pandemic. As basketball games are one of the most popular sports to bet on, there are lots of strategies and tips that beginners and veterans in betting can apply.

After a 5-month long hiatus of the NBA playoffs due to the current pandemic, the much-awaited tournament for the basketball aficionados is finally set to return on July 30.

Now, are you ready to bet on a team? If you are tired from all of the tedious strategies that you can choose from, then here are the top five sure win tips on NBA odds to win that would surely give you that success!

Keeping Tabs on Line Movements

Tracking line movements is one of the best ways to dominate sports betting since it always helps to know what the other bettors and experts are doing. The betting lines are commonly released a few days before the actual game. However, there are instances wherein it might be delayed due to some reasons such as injury of the player, keeping the Oddsmakers from releasing the odds.

Since releasing of the odds gives you ample time to decide which team you should bet on, do your homework and observe how the betting public reacts to the numbers. The best strategy is to plan your selection based on the opening betting odds and look for the movement of the lines in your favor.

Lastly, it would be best if you also looked for a reason for the line movements. Always remember to bet with your head, not your heart. Do not just jump into the bandwagon when the line has a radical movement or a current trend. Make sure that you bet with the experts by observing and knowing the reason for the line movement.

Be Updated about the Player’s Injury and Rests

Being informed about the players talks about their injuries and rests during the tournament. You want to stay updated about their wellbeing, especially if you are rooting and are betting for their team. There is nothing worse than playing a betting line to find out that the star player you bet on was out of the game due to an injury or rest.

Since injuries and rests happen all the time during the tournament, it is for the best that you stay updated by checking out the injury updates. You should also know who is in or out of the game and make sure if a player has minute restrictions, or was banged-up during the game and won’t be as productive.

Updates and little pieces of information significantly affect bettors. Thus, stay alert and up-to-date if you want to have a sure win with your bet.

Essential Statistics to Focus On

As per the famous phrase, “Numbers don’t lie,” in every sports betting competition, there are a ton of statistics that you can find and use as the basis of your bets. Now, going through number after number would be a tedious job and takes a long time. In this case, you should work smart and only select the essential statistics that you can focus on.

The three statistics recommended for betting on the NBA would be points in the paint, rebounds, and turnovers. The team that performs well among the other players in regards to the three categories is a sign of a well-coached club and has a great chance to win the game.

If the team has high average points in the paint and rebounds, then this means to say that the team can dominate the game’s pace by controlling the boards. Additionally, low turnovers mean that the team can take care of the ball, which would result in more points and scoring opportunities.



Aug 25, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Power player Corey Maggette (50) shoots past Killer 3’s Eddy Curry (34) during the Big Three Playoffs at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Betting by High Totals System

The High Totals System is created by the sports-betting professional and author of Becoming a Winning Gamble, Allen Moody. In this strategy, you should find the non-conference games where the over/under is 220 points and bet on the over.

It’s a simple game plan but pays off handsomely as Moody was correct 63.5 percent for all games meeting the said criteria from 2004-2005 to 2008-2009. Although it was a rarity from the past years, it has become common in today’s era since teams are pushing the pace and drain more three-pointers.

Betting by the Team’s Fatigue Factor

Let’s face it, the fatigue factor in a team plays a vital role in their win. Thus, always be on the lookout for the inequities in the NBA schedule. Although the said inequities don’t happen all the time, you may find one team playing the third game in four nights against a team coming off after a couple of days’ rest.

The Oddsmakers will factor the team’s fatigue into their betting odds in a particular game, but having a fresher team in the court is a great opportunity that you should consider when betting.

Takeaway

Betting on basketball games, especially in the NBA, needs an ample amount of effort, time, and money. Thus, when betting, you should use the information and proper strategies as your sword and shield so that you will be able to utilize your invested resources wisely.