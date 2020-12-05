Elbow injuries are quite common and are highly noticed in males only. They are a significant cause of disability for collegiate athletes due to issues with wrist flexors, elbow flexors and elbow extensors, according to an article by National Center for Biotechnology Information. These might often lead to surgical intervention if not corrected with tennis elbow braces.

But the good news is that, most incidences can be managed with supports to achieve a wide range of motion once again. The best tennis elbow brace can help you go back to your daily activities because they cure pains caused by ligament damage and bone injuries, according to experts at Aidfull. When you learn more about this medical condition, it becomes easy to make informed choices and avoid it in future. Have a look at must know facts to keep yourself safe.

1. It is an Overuse Injury

Tennis elbow is not usually caused due to accidental twists or turns. The inflammation at the tendons and muscles are a result of repetitive and strenuous activities, according to an article by National Health Service. It is also called lateral elbow pain and most often it has nothing to do with tennis. Minor wears and tears can be effectively managed with quality tennis elbow support.

2. Physical Therapy is Good Treatment

It will help you return to full strength, mobility and function after an injury and can correct medical problems without surgical treatments, according to an article by Healthgrades. Doctors can suggest elbow tendonitis brace and less intensity exercises to aid in quick recovery. Ice massages and rest are also vital from time to time.

3. Symptoms of Tennis Elbow

Pain and weakness are the first symptoms which usually spread from the outside of the elbow towards the forearm and wrist. You can feel excruciating pain while lifting objects, gripping the door handle or while handshakes. The doctor usually examines the whole upper body and recommends tennis elbow braces and pain medications.

4. Tennis Elbow Can be Prevented

Unlike certain injuries like face blows or knee bends, the likelihood of tennis elbow can be lowered. During rigorous exercises, warm ups or movements consider being gentle with your arm. Spread the weight over the larger muscles instead of wrists or fingers to avoid sprains. However, despite precautions, you might end up hurting yourself which can be managed with a tennis elbow strap.

5. How to Diagnose a Tennis Elbow

People of all ages tend to get tennis elbow. The most common line of diagnosis is an MRI scan or X-ray at the location of pain to rule out the possibilities of more severe conditions, according to an article by Medical News Today. The doctor tests the muscles, tendons and soft tissues to confirm the condition. Electromyography is also considered to figure out if the nerves have been compressed.

Tennis elbow is most often seen in individuals aged between 30 and 50 years. Therefore, once you reach this bracket, it is recommended to be extra careful while playing basketball, tennis and golf.