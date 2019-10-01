Online casino is very popular among users all over the world. However, some legal requirements or withdrawal possibilities might differ for users from different countries. The good news for the Singapore citizens – the law does allow you to gamble online. Moreover, there is also a special commission and Casino Control Act, that operate the licensed online casinos in the country.

At the moment, there are four main laws in the Singapore legislature that are protecting online casino is in Singapore from any criminal activities and monitoring the safety of the providers for the users. These laws are the Private Lotteries Act, The Betting Act, The Common Gaming Houses Act, and the Betting and Sweepstake Duties Act. So it is absolutely legal to play casino not only for visitors of Singapore but also for the residents. To know more about Singapore casinos, its rules, and reviews, just scroll through the casinority.com, where all gambling is checked and trusted.

The most popular casino games in Singapore

There are three the most played games: table games, slots, and live dealer games.

When it comes to a slot, you are offered different variations, such as fruit slots or more difficult 7 reel slots. The table games, offered by the Singapore online casino providers, are the following:

roulette

blackjack

poker

baccarat

Moreover, the most popular games are also available in the format of live dealer casinos. Such casinos are hosted on some premises in Singapore, and there is a real dealer playing with you. You connect by streaming and join the game. The dealer uses video and audio equipment as well as live chat to communicate with the casino player. This type of casino is getting popular day by day. It offers a unique experience to the users, the feeling of 100% presence at the casino when basically you just sit on your couch at home.

What eGaming provider to choose

The most reliable providers will offer you high-quality software that will allow you to play different types of casino starting from basic slots and coming up to live dealer baccarat play. We chose for you 10 best software providers that can be trusted:

Microgaming

IGT

IGT Evolution Gaming

Real Time Gaming

TopGame

Betsoft

Betsoft NetEnt

Dragonfish

Novomatic

You know that you can trust the website when you see the badge of one of these providers on the chosen website. These providers are taking care of the Singapore online casino players, so you can be sure that the website complies with the high standards of online gambling.

Withdrawal and available payment options

There are a lot of online casinos overseas that might be attractive, but they do not offer good withdrawal possibilities and currency exchange rates. We recommend you to choose from the casinos, that will offer you withdrawal in SGD immediately. Moreover, you might be asked to provide a scan of your ID card when making a withdrawal. That is required because only people older 21 years can officially and legally play casino online in Singapore.

When it comes to payment options, users are not limited and can choose among the most popular ones. Most users choose between Visa, MasterCard, or PayPal. PayPal nowadays is the most reliable and popular e-wallet, that offers quick solutions for the users. There are also a few more e-wallets that can be used, such as Skrill. Some people also prefer direct bank transfer; however, that is the slowest way to get your money.

Sum Up

Online gambling is legal in Singapore and regulated by the law. If you want to play for real money, it is allowed only after 21 years old. You can choose among different popular games on the most trusted websites. When it comes to withdrawal, we recommend you to choose a credit card or PayPal as it is the fastest and safest method.