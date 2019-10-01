If you are tired or unhappy with your current scenario, the best way to freshen up your mood is to play online games if you are fascinated about different types of online and offline games. Online gaming is so popular today in every part of the world including the USA as well. But numbers of actual players of each game in each state can be hard to come by. There are lots of online games which players love to try and play but to choose the best games among them is quite tough. There are several online card games, mobile games, PC games, video games, slot games, shooters, football, hockey, cricket, online casino USA and many more ruling the online world today for the game lovers.

After the thorough research, here are the lists of top five games which are dominating the USA PC market Activision Blizzard’s Hearthstone and Overwatch, Tencent’s League of Legends, Epic Games Fortnite, PUBG Corporation’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Activision Blizzard’s Hearthstone is a free to play the game with the feature of Warcraft characters. The game has been launched before 4 years and attracted the players with collectable cards and simple style of game play.

Overwatch is a first person shooter game. It has been launched in the year 2016 and eventually took the place of the Activision’s flagship Call of Duty series in sales.

Tencent’s League of Legends is an online battle game, which was launched in 2009 which is still now one of the most popular games for esports tournaments.

By owning 40% of the Epic Games by Tencent, it released the hit co-op sandbox survival game Fortnite in the mid time of 2017.

Tencent publishes the mobile version of PUBG which is a very popular game for the battle royale (last man standing) genre.

All the above games have three things in common. These famous online games don’t need any high-end hardware but they are so much entertaining to watch and available for multiple platforms means a player can play the games on any platform.

There are lots more popular online game that the player can consider including FIFA, DOTA 2, Minecraft, Fallout 4, Call of Duty, Diablo, Halo, Counter Strike, Heroes of the Storm, Destiny, Madden NFL, World of Tanks, Smite, NBA 2K Series and more.

After the thorough research, it has been found that many of the games players love to play and enjoy abnormally have high popularity in states like Idaho, Utah, West Virginia and Alaska in which all the states are low in population density. Google trends can also calculate the popularity of search keywords in terms of the fraction of total searches in a geographic area. It has also been found after the research that World of Warcraft game queries do makeup a higher percentage of overall search queries in Alaska.